Cam Ward And The Miami Hurricanes Are Must-Watch Television: Just A Minute
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is putting up one of the best quarterback seasons in college football since Joe Burrow's 2019 campaign for LSU.
That is how electric Ward has been and his stats and tv rating can also back up those talks.
He leads the No. 1 offense in the country and every statistical category a quarterback can have. He is first in total passing touchdowns (25), leads the county in total passing yards (2538), and also leads in total QBR (92.3). He is above and beyond the best thrower in the country and why he is in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.
The brand name of the Miami Hurricanes already carries a lot of weight. Now, they have a team that can be marketable and put in any time slot on Friday or Saturday and it will be one of the most viewed games of the weekend.
Last week, Louisville vs. Miami was the third most watched game of the weekend, peaking at 4.1 million views, only behind the highly anticipated SEC matchups of then No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee.
It's simple. Ward and the Miami Hurricanes are a draw and with Ward putting up historic numbers, this is only a positive sign for the Canes' as they push for an undefeated season. Stay undefeated, the more people will watch to see you lose, but the more eyes on the superstar QB and this electric offense the better.