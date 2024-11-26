Cam Ward gets Snubbed from the Maxwell Player of the Year Award
The Miami Hurricanes and its superstar quarterback Cam Ward continue to be disrespected by the national media as the finalist of the Maxwell Player of the Year Award has been announced.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, and Oregon quarterback Dillion Gabriel have been named finalists for this years award.
There should be no question about including Jeanty and Hunter, who are playing at an all-time level, but the snub of Gabriel over Ward is baffling.
Ward's season average (343 yards a game, three touchdowns, and the best QBR (87.2) in the country) would be Gabriel's second-best game of this season.
His best passing game of the season was against Idaho with 380 yards and only two touchdowns. He surpassed 300 passing yards only one more time against No. 2 Ohio State in their epic clash in the middle of the season where he threw for 341 and two touchdowns in a 32-31 victory.
Ward leads the sport in touchdown passes, is second in the country in passing yards, and leads the No. 1 offense in the nation.
Yes, Gabriel is leading the No. 1 team in the country and the Ducks have looked like the best team in the country, but if it is a comparison between players then it is not even close.
This is not a slight towards Gabriel, who is having a good year, but he has not remotely sniffed the season that Ward is having. They are light-years away from each other.
Ward is used to being looked over all of his career so this will be nothing that bothers him. More fuel to his fire heading into the final game of the regular season is all that he and the Hurricanes need. They will travel to Syracuse for the series finally of the regular season, where if the 'Canes win, they will be ACC Championship game-bound for the first time since 2017.