Cam Ward Is Already Being Seen As A Franchise Savior In One NFL City

New York Giants fans are already taking to social media praying for Big Blue to be able to draft Cam Ward at the top of the first round in next year's NFL Draft.

Scott Salomon

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
During and after their 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Munich, Germany, New York Giants fans took to social media to pray for Cam Ward. They prayed for him to come to the Big Apple and bail them out of seasons of mediocrity.

One fan was already projecting to the calendar year 2025. He sees the future. His name is Ward and he is the replacement for incumbent starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is being chased out of town.

Another fan is waiting for the Giants to do the Ward celebration after he throws touchdowns to Malik Nabers. This fan was mocking Jones ugly first half statistics. He is really looking forward to having Ward as a member of Big Blue.

Another fan was reaching into his bag of tricks and was displaying the, then current order of the first round selections and had Ward at the top of his Christmas list.

The Giants fans love Ward. He is all over social media. They have become Hurricanes fans and are watching all of his throws. While it is still early, and trades do happen, it appears as though the Giants fanbase wants Ward as their quarterback.

Ward was seen as a mid-round pick in last season's draft. Now, after almost one season at Miami, Ward has elevated himself into a potentially Top 5 pick. He is battling with Shedeur Sanders of Colorado for the consensus No. 1 quarterback heading into the draft.

There is still plenty of season and post-season to go. There is still the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and private workouts.

However, one thing is clear. The New York Giants fans want Ward. They might not get him. If they don't, it's okay, Giants fans are used to disappointment, despite having won two Super Bowls with Eli Manning,

