Cam Ward Named Finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Even with the season almost over, the Hurricane quarterback continues to rise as a favorite in many awards.

Justice Sandle

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks on stage during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks on stage during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward was selected as a finalist for the 2024 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, as announced Wednesday afternoon.

Ward — who won the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award — paces the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0).

The Hurricanes’ first ever ACC Player of the Year also ranks second nationally in passing yards (4,123), points responsible for (254) and total offense (359.9).

In his lone campaign at Miami, Ward set new school single-season records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound standout became the first student-athlete to mount seven straight 300-yard performances at The U. Ward has thrown for 300-plus yards and totaled three touchdowns on 10 occasions.

A fifth-year senior, Ward is tied with Houston’s Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155) at the NCAA Division I level.

With Ward leading the way, the Hurricanes boast the top offense among all FBS programs. Miami is first in the country in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327) and third down conversion rate (56.5).

Ward has guided the Hurricanes to their 10-win regular season in seven years.

The winner of the prestigious Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be unveiled on Jan. 22, 2025.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

