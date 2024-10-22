Cam Ward Named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
Cam Ward was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week Honorable Mention after also being named Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week and recognized by the Davey O’Brien Foundation on Monday as the quarterback of the week.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback threw for another 300-yard game, this time 319 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 52-45 win at Louisville.
The Heisman-hopeful quarterback is now the first Miami player with seven consecutive 300-yard passing games. He leads the nation with 2,538 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and a QBR of 92.3.
In the victory, Ward officiated the Hurricanes to 538 yards of total offense, with Miami scoring on seven of its first 10 drives. This offensive explosion so far this season has broken many records for the Hurricanes as this is the first time in program history, that the Hurricanes hit 50 points for the fourth time in a single season.
. This is his second time this season being named the Maxwell Player of the Week after a phenomenal performance against a good ACC opponent. Ward and the Hurricanes look to continue their winning streak against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday.