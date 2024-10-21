The First Of Many Explosive Games From Miami Hurricanes Wide Receiver Samuel Brown
No. 6 Miami has a litany of talent on the offensive side of the ball that anyone could explode for a massive game. This week was Houston transfer wide receiver Sam Brown who finally showed why the Hurricanes were so high on him during the offseason.
So far this season, he has been a solid rotational piece for the Hurricanes' receiving core behind Xavier Restrepo, Isaiah Horton, and Jacolby George, however, his play against Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) was one that people can expect from him again soon.
He finished the day with three receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. Had there been a few more accurate throws from Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cam Ward, he could have easily gone for 200 and multiple scores.
He knows that with the four-headed monster in the wide receiver room, some games might now be his day. That still doesn't change his mindset about his style of play and doing with he needs to do for the team to succeed.
"Football is patience and life is patience. You can't really dwell on the times that it's not going your way," Brown said. "Every game is not going to be my game, but I can impact the game in some form by blocking and being available for the quarterback when he needs me. It just finally came together for me as a completed game."
Brown won't be needed for these types of games every week but with his abilities, there is never a bad time for him to flex what he can do when the opportunities present themselves.
The Hurricanes will be back in action on Saturday night for their homecoming game against a struggling Florida State Seminoles as they look to keep their undefeated season alive.