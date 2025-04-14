Insider Drops New Intel on Titans Number One Pick
With just under two weeks to go until the Tennessee Titans finalize their decision at number one, it seems the dust is truly beginning to settle on what's to come when this team is on the clock at the top of the first round.
Initially, the Titans' decision at number one was a wide-spanning debate with a few appealing choices across the board. Yet, in recent weeks, it seems Cam Ward has become the leader in the clubhouse, with more and more belief around the league that he'll be Tennessee's top target.
When asking The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, it almost seems the Titans would need to see something unprecedented coming their way before changing their mind on Ward.
"Tennessee's really taking their time. Granted, they've done tons of work, and they made it very apparent after they canceled that Shedeur Sanders workout in Colorado last week that, 'Look, we love the kid, but we know who we're going to get married to here," Russini said. "Cam Ward, all signs point to it. I haven't found anyone in football right now that has said to me, 'Oh, be careful, they may just be doing all of this to see if New York will come up and make some historic trade to get up there, and I think that's what it would take. If it were to ever get to that point, it would have to be something we've almost never seen before."
For the Titans, the rationale makes sense. If there's a franchise quarterback on the board favored to be chosen with the potential to lead this offense to a high level, that type of player should be held with immense value.
Therefore, the road is clear for the Titans to stick and pick at their top spot, inking Ward down as their likely choice to help move this franchise in the right direction. Of course, there's room between now and when Tennessee is officially on the clock for a team to come out of the shadows and make a deal, but with such a high price tag for that top spot, it's hard to see a team offering the moon and the stars to shift up the board.
Ward presents a ton of upside as a franchise quarterback thanks to his ideal combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent, hopefully answering the Titans' questions under center for the foreseeable future.
The Titans will make their decision final once things kick off in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
