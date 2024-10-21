All Hurricanes

Cam Ward Once Again Earns Spot On Davey O’Brien Award Great 8

The Hurricanes quarterback is playing some of the best football of his career and is playing the best quarterback in the country.

Justice Sandle

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
For the fourth time this year, Miami Hurricanes senior quarterback Cam Ward was recognized on the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8, the organization announced Monday.

There is no argument on who the best quarterback in the country is as Ward is playing lights-out football and breaking record after record for the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback became the first player with seven consecutive 300-yard passing games in program history.

He leads the No. 1 offense in the country while also leading the country in every statisical categire that a quarterback can have. He is first in total passing touchdowns (25), leads the county in total passing yards (2538), and also leads in total QBR (92.3). He is above and beyond the best thrower in the country and is why he is in the conversation of the Heisman Trophy.

Miami has now posted 50-plus points in four different games in a single season for the first time ever.

The West Columbia, Texas native was previously named one of the award’s weekly honorees on Sept. 4, Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.

