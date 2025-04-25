Cam Ward Will Wear Warren Moon's Retired No. 1
The new Tennessee Titans quarterback, Cameron Ward, will continue to wear No. 1 in the NFL as Warren Moon makes a surprise appearance to give the new franchise QB his number.
"My Houston Oilers Jersey will probably never be worn again -- I hope it won't -- but the Tennessee Titans jersey is going to be worn by Cam, and Cam will be starting a new freshness in this organization, to kind of revitalize it and get it back to where it was a number of years ago, one of the more successful organizations in the league," Moon said. "So I'm excited to see what he's going to do with his legacy wearing this number."
The dream is only getting bigger for Ward. He noted that he had been trying to get the No. 1 jersey "about a month ago." This was when the Titans brass was in Coral Gables to watch Ward light up the show at his pro day, when it was decided then that Ward would be the pick.
"I called him about a month ago, and so, I didn't know this was going on," Ward said of Moon's surprise appearance. "But you know, I knew this was gonna happen. I'm excited that Mr. Moon was able to bless me with giving me this number."
Respectful and classy as always from Ward who gets his wish as he prepares to rock Nashville as QB one.