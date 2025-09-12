Miami's Wide Receiver Duo Join Exclusive Stat Club After Week 2
The Hurricanes are picking up right where they left off last season with Cam Ward as their offensive shot caller.
Coach Mario Cristobal has maintained an aggressive play style on both sides of the ball. Carson Beck is still slinging the ball across every inch of grass available to him just as he did with the Georgia Bulldogs. Mark Fletcher Jr. continues to be a reliable force on the ground just as he was with Damien Martinez last season.
Xavier Restrepo commanded last season's receiver group with 1,127 yards. A cast of four more wide receivers also had more than 500 receiving yards last season. While it's still early in the season, the Hurricanes may have received an upgrade at the receiver position.
PFF Ranks Daniels And Toney #1
C.J. Daniels and Malachi Toney have been simply dominant through two weeks of football. Both Daniels and Toney have had five or more receptions in each of the first two games of the season. The duo has also amassed 45 receiving yards or more in each game.
Miami's two opponents struggled to find answers for the pair and Pro Football Focus seems to agree. Daniels and Toney were the only receiver duo in the country with PFF grades higher than 80.
The first win didn't come easy. Miami matched up well against a tough Notre Dame squad in a close 27 to 24 victory. The aerial attack of Beck, Daniels, and Toney were crucial in the win. Bethune Cookman's secondary posed no threat to the duo in week two.
It's unclear whether or not this dominance through the air will continue for the rest of the year. For now, they face a USF defense that has allowed 366.5 total yards through two weeks. The Bulls have also allowed a whopping 239 passing yards per game. Anything is possible on any given Saturday but the matchup for the Hurricanes in week three points to another explosive display of offense from Daniels and Toney.
What Is PFF?
Pro Football Focus is a group of 600 or more analysts that grades players based on their performances. PFF prides themselves on "grading production" and paying close to detail.
The PFF grading system evaluates every player on every play during a football game. We believe that #EveryPlayCounts and that attention to detail provides insights and data that cannot be found anywhere else.- PFF explaining what they do
PFF takes into account every action of every play. For example, if a great pass by a quarterback is dropped by a wide open receiver, it's the quarterback who will be rewarded in the grading system and analyzed positively. PFF assigns a grade to every player for every snap that every player takes and constructs a grade based on the extensive analysis.
What's Next For The Duo?
Daniels and Toney face a competitive gauntlet of Florida defenses over the next three weeks. The Hurricanes look to end the Bulls' undefeated streak inside Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday September 13 at 4:30pm. Florida and Florida State round out the Hurricanes' next three weeks.
