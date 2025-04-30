Can Carson Beck Be The Best Quarterback In the Country?
Some have their doubts about Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck but he still has one believer in the national media.
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy listed who he believes are the best ten quarterbacks in the country. Beck came in at No. 6.
"But if you look at how he kind of hung in there, I thought Carson Beck battled last year, man,"McElroy said on "Always College Football." "Well, he did have some moments where he was forcing the football. I think there were moments where he's maybe hearing the outside noise and pressing as a result."
"I still believe that him – now with Shannon Dawson and the young weapons that Miami has that are likely to break out this season – you could find him back very much in the mix as one of the top quarterbacks in the country." McElroy said.
He did have a down year but this season will be differnet with the weapons he have staffed on offense and because of his offensive coordinator, Shannon Dawson.
"Shannon Dawson just helped cultivate a run with Cam Ward that resulted in the number one overall pick," McElroy said.. "Carson Beck has that type of potential as well. Now, he doesn't have the mobility, doesn't have the playmaking ability and and trying to create and playing off schedule, but if you need a guy that can just sit back there in the pocket and pick you apart, Carson Beck's that guy."
McElroy continued.
"I think when you look at where Carson Beck's going to be at season's end, I would be surprised if he's not back in the good graces of many from a talent evaluation standpoint and from recognizing that, man, he was one heck of a college quarterback in his time at both Georgia and his time at Miami."
Beck has Heisman hopes, but he also cares about winning. The only thing that matters to him is winning and that mindset is what it needed this season from the Hurricanes.