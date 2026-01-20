"The Guy Made A Really Good Play": Carson Beck Breaks Down Game-Losing Interception

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Carson Beck has been in this spot before. There have been five times this season where Beck needed to put the ball in the endzone. He's had two successful drives (Ole Miss and Notre Dame), and two terrible ones (Louisville and SMU).

It was time to either be above .500 or be below. It was worth a National Championship, and Beck soon found out that having a misunderstanding in the final minute of the game wasn't worth an underthrown ball.

Beck threw the game-clinching interception, intended for Keelan Marion and the Indiana Hoosiers ran throughout Hard Rock Stadium as the National Champions.

"Well, I mean, the guy made a really good play," Beck said after the game. "You know, they're in cover two, and he sunk with no flat threat. He made a really good play on the ball. So, again, a lot of credit to them and their defense. They played really, really well tonight. Um, and again, obviously in the moment, you react, and you know, it's what happened. Uh, he made a really good play on it. You can sit back and think of every if and or but situation after, but you know, that's what happened, and it sucks, but you know, it's going to stay for a while."

Here is whatelse Beck had to say after the National Championship Loss:

On the Loss...

Yeah, obviously for, you know, it to end like that is is hard. It's really tough. Uh especially to, you know, battle the way that we did in the second half after, you know, not coming out too strong in the first half. Um but again for you know again a group that has faced so much adversity throughout the season to face adversity early on again and battle our way back to even you know have that opportunity to um you know have a chance to win the game at the end is you know says a lot about this team and about us and super proud of these guys and super thankful for them and it it really hurts.

On the Final Drive...

We practice two minute a lot, and each situation is different. Um, so again, just heading into it, just recognize the situation for what it is, and, you know, understanding what we need and what we're trying to accomplish.

On What Mario Cristobal said After the Game...

That he loved us. Um, that he was proud of us and what we were able to do this season. You know, this team made a decision on November 1st. Um, you know, we sat in that locker in Dallas at SMU, and it hurt. You know, it stung really bad, and we made a decision to, you know, turn around and respond to the adversity that we had faced.

We got to this point, and we came up three points short. Um, again, it's going to stay for a while. It's going to really hurt. I really love this team. I'm really proud of the way that we fought this entire season, and I'm really, really thankful for this opportunity to play quarterback.

On how he will Look Back on this Season...

I mean, first and foremost, I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play quarterback at this university and play for Coach Cristobal. He gave me an opportunity when he didn't know what it was going to look like, what, you know, how my elbow was going to be after surgery, how um, I mean, there's really just a lot of ifs and buts about what was going to happen, you know, with me transferring here.

And he gave me an opportunity and a chance without knowing much and had a lot of faith in helping me and man again I'm just so grateful for that opportunity and for this whole entire team and what we were you know able to accomplish this season and obviously for it to end this way it hurts really bad but it was it was a hell of a season.

