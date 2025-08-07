Carson Beck Named One of the Top 10 Most Important College Football Players This Season
The most important player this season for the Miami Hurricanes is the new quarterback, Carson Beck.
The expectation for him is so high that ESPN has listed him No. 10 in The 40 most important players in college football in 2025. With those expectations, it is hard to deny what the Hurricanes could be this season with him under center.
ESPN's Bill Connelly believes that Beck might be the answer to their College Football Playoff prayers this season if he can limit the "confusing" mistakes he had last season with the Georgia Bulldogs.
"In two years as Georgia's starter, Beck went 5-2 against top-10 opponents and produced a total QBR over 92 on three occasions," Connelly wrote.
"Granted, he threw three picks twice as well (both times in 2024), but Georgia averaged a mammoth 36.6 points per game in those seven contests. He's the most proven big-game player in the sport this season. But he also had a confusing run of poor play last season -- 12 interceptions and 13 sacks in a six-game span -- that damaged (or at least confused) perceptions. His final act will determine his legacy to a degree. Can he, with help from a theoretically improved defense, take Miami to its first CFP?"
Beck is coming off a UCL injury in his right arm, suffered in the SEC Championship game, which held him back from throwing the ball until the summer. He is now locked and loaded for an exciting fall camp.
He also believes that he is just getting started with the Hurricanes, and now his arm feels better than ever heading into the season.
“I mean, it’s the first time I’ve played live football [with] helmets in eight months, so, it was really exciting to get back out on the field,” Beck said. “My arm felt absolutely juiced. Probably the first like, 20 throws, that thing was humming out. And then halfway through practice, I think I finally settled in. I thought the ending of the practice for the offense was really, really good once we started to get to the team periods.”
Beck's consistency will be relied on this season, even with the Hurricanes planning to play a more physical brand of football.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.