Carson Beck not Focused on ACC vs. SEC Comparisons, 'Football is Football'
ACC vs. SEC. That will be the story of Carson Beck this season as the new quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes.
Many consider the SEC to be the top football conference in the nation. Others have their arguments about the Big 10, highlighting them winning the last two national championships, however, at the end of the day, Beck knows it's just football at the end of the day.
"Yeah, I mean, football is football, at the end of the day," Beck said at ACC Media Days. "I think from team to team, you're going to get different defensive coordinators with different philosophies. I don't think it's as much of an ACC versus SEC thing. I think it's just a team-to-team thing."
Moreover, if you look at Beck's record against the ACC, while at Georgia, he finished with a 4-0 record with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. His last outing against a team in the conference was against one of the thorns in Miami's side, Georgia Tech, in a brilliant, overtime victory over the underdog program.
To Beck, it still means nothing. He is focused on executing at the highest level.
"South Carolina is going to look different than Duke, as Wake Forest is going to look different than Washington State or Oregon," Beck explained. "I'm just naming random teams now. But I think it's more of a defensive coordinator thing, and game to game we will watch that film and ultimately put together a good plan that we think will be successful against that, and then go out on the film and hopefully execute that."
