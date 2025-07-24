Carson Beck not Focused on ACC vs. SEC Comparisons, 'Football is Football'

All Hurricanes

ACC vs. SEC. That will be the story of Carson Beck this season as the new quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes.

Justice Sandle

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Many consider the SEC to be the top football conference in the nation. Others have their arguments about the Big 10, highlighting them winning the last two national championships, however, at the end of the day, Beck knows it's just football at the end of the day.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) putts in his mouth grad on the final play during overtime of the SEC championship game a
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) putts in his mouth grad on the final play during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean, football is football, at the end of the day," Beck said at ACC Media Days. "I think from team to team, you're going to get different defensive coordinators with different philosophies. I don't think it's as much of an ACC versus SEC thing. I think it's just a team-to-team thing."

Moreover, if you look at Beck's record against the ACC, while at Georgia, he finished with a 4-0 record with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. His last outing against a team in the conference was against one of the thorns in Miami's side, Georgia Tech, in a brilliant, overtime victory over the underdog program.

To Beck, it still means nothing. He is focused on executing at the highest level.

"South Carolina is going to look different than Duke, as Wake Forest is going to look different than Washington State or Oregon," Beck explained. "I'm just naming random teams now. But I think it's more of a defensive coordinator thing, and game to game we will watch that film and ultimately put together a good plan that we think will be successful against that, and then go out on the film and hopefully execute that."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

