Carson Beck Review His First Two Weeks as A Miami Hurricane
No. 5 Miami (2-0) have started out the season how they wanted too. First defeating No. 6 Notre Dame, handling Bethune-Cookman without any injures, and with its xstar quarterback looking to part.
Carson Beck has been more than what the Hurricanes could have asked for to start this season. He has been a locker room leader, a friend, and everything that the NIL money the Canes spent on him could have imagined.
The first two weeks have been great for the growing Heisman hopeful, but his focus and outlook on his first two weeks come from a team perspective. All he cares about is winning, no matter how it is done.
"Yeah, I mean I think we've had the same mentality since January, right? Get in here, work hard," Beck said. "It's all about work and that's all that really matters at the end of the day, right? Is preparing, getting ready for obviously, I keep saying 12 guaranteed games.
"I thought we have been really good as an offense overall. And again, we're playing really good complementary football, too. Um, our defense is playing really well. Special teams has been also putting us in really good positions. So again, when you can, you know, perform in all three facets of the game, it makes my life a lot easier and, you know, enhances success."
Taking care of business is what he has already done. Beck has already broken a Miami QB record in his second game of the season and now looks to continue to break more. In his first two starts, he has thrown for 472 yards, four touchdowns, and has the fifth-highest QBR in the country (89.3).
Moreover, he is just getting started.
Beck's best games are ahead of him, and against No. 18 USF, he believes that this offense will have what it takes to tame the Bulls.
"I am really excited for the challenge, and I do think that they're one of the better defenses in the country, and they've shown that in the first two games," Beck said of USF's defense. "So I'm sure that you know they'll be ready to come in and play, but you know we're excited for the challenge."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.