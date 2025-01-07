Another Possible First Round Pick for the Miami Hurricanes: Just a Minute
CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes already have a first round pick in superstar Cam Ward but they could have another one later on in the round.
Miami has been known as "Tight End U" for quite some time for the number of talented tight ends they produced and put into the NFL and they have another that had a great season that could sneak into the first round.
Elijah Arroyo has dealt with injury after injury but after a fully healthy season, he flashed game-breaking ability when he had the ball in his hands this season. He finished the year with 35 receptions, 590 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Many already have him graded as a day-two player but some other team's needs could be met if the combine goes well. Right now he is seen as the TE3 in a top-heavy class with Penn State's Tyler Warran topping the listing followed by Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound athlete has untapped potential but a promising project for any team that takes a chance on him. He possesses the size, speed, and football IQ to be a matchup problem, but he will need to improve as an in-line blocker and add functional strength to round out as a fully functioning tight end.