Miami's Potential Next Quarterback has Entered the Transfer Portal
A new quarterback has entered the portal and so many connections to South Beach could end up leading him to the University of Miami.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has officially entered the transfer portal after two dominant years at one of the flagship programs in the SEC.
Beck is coming off an injury to his UCL in his right elbow where he went down in the SEC championship game and missed the second half. He was not available during Georgia’s College Football Playoff run, missing the Allstate Sugar Bowl. and recently underwent surgery to repair his arm.
Beck announced that he had declared for the NFL Draft a few days after the Sugar Bowl, however, some conversations must have been had around his draft stock and a return to college seemed like the smartest choice.
Does that story sound familiar? It is almost the identical situation that now the potential No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft Cam Ward dealt with last season before joining the Hurricanes and becoming a Heisman Finalist.
Beck in his two years at UGA, he's thrown for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns. However with this injury, he won’t be able to start throwing until spring.
The former four-star recruit was viewed as a possible first-round NFL draft prospect entering the 2024 season before he started to struggle in games. This season he threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 3,485 yards. He threw three interceptions in three different games.
The star quarterback will also have Texas Tech and Ohio State jockeying for position with Miami to be the next home for the future NFL quarterback.