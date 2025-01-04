Miami Lands Elite Secondary Player from Washington State from the Transfer Portal
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami added one of the best young ballhawks in America with the commitment of Washington State transfer CB Ethan O’Connor.
He choses the Hurricanes over Colorado, Georgia, and UCLA.
The 6’2, 175-pound redshirt freshman totaled 32 tackles, 8 passes deflected and 4 INTs. O’Connor is rated the #2 corner in the Portal by On3.
The Irvine, CA native played 755 snaps and appeared in all 12 games for the Cougars last season and he has been timed at up to 22 MPH which can be utilized on special teams where he had 72 snaps
2025 Miami Hurricanes Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
O’Connor has three years of eligibility. He joins Charles Brantley and Emmanuel Karnley in Miami’s revamped CB room. Miami would also pursue a talent like Xavier Lucas once he can enter the transfer portal.
Miami also returns OJ Frederique, Damari Brown, and Jadais Richards — the latter two of whom missed significant time in 2024 due to injury —, along with Zaquan Patterson and Markieth Williams at safety in addition to its new portal pledges.
The secondary room has been completely revamped and now can turn their focus to add more pieces to the middle of the field and the offensive side of the ball.