Carson Beck Tabbed With Two Weekly Honors
Miami quarterback Carson Beck has been selected to the Davey O’Brien “Great 8” and named the Panini Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week following his standout performance in the Hurricanes’ 28-22 win at Florida State on Saturday, the Davey O’Brien Foundation and Senior Bowl announced Monday.
Beck was locked in during the rivalry victory, connecting on 20 of 27 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover. The Jacksonville native led touchdown scoring drives on two of Miami’s first four possessions, tossing passes to CJ Daniels and Malachi Toney while earning a new season high with four touchdown passes.
It marks the second time this season that Beck has been named to the foundation’s weekly list, which spotlights eight of the nation’s top quarterback performances each week.
Through five games this season, Beck has completed 102 of 139 attempts (73.4 percent) for 1,213 yards, 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions, guiding Miami to a 5-0 record and the No. 2 national ranking in the latest Associated Press poll.
Established in 1977, the Davey O’Brien Foundation honors excellence in quarterback play at every level. Its National Quarterback Award remains the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing the top collegiate signal-caller each season.
The Panini Senior Bowl, founded in 1950 and played annually in Mobile, Alabama, showcases the nation’s top senior and draft-eligible players.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
AP Top 25
1. Ohio State, (40), 5-0, 1620
2. Miami (FL), (21), 5-0, 1579
3. Oregon, (5), 5-0, 1542
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1376
5. Texas A&M, 5-0, 1361
6. Oklahoma, 5-0, 1346
7. Indiana, 5-0, 1213
8. Alabama, 4-1, 1202
9. Texas Tech, 5-0, 1135
10. Georgia, 4-1, 1084
11. LSU, 4-1, 949
12. Tennessee, 4-1, 892
13. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 782
14. Missouri, 5-0, 775
15. Michigan, 4-1, 707
16. Notre Dame, 3-2, 610
17. Illinois, 5-1, 522
18. BYU, 5-0, 463
19. Virginia, 5-1, 452
20. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 407
21. Arizona State, 4-1, 214
22. Iowa State, 5-1, 165
23. Memphis, 6-0, 153
24. South Florida, 4-1, 150
25. Florida State, 3-2, 147
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1, Ohio State, (59), 5-0, 1638
2. Oregon, (3), 5-0, 1572
3. Miami (FL), (3), 5-0, 1531
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1402
5. Texas A&M, (1), 5-0, 1330
6. Oklahoma, 5-0, 1283
7. Indiana, 5-0, 1206
8. Alabama, 4-1, 1183
9. Georgia, 4-1, 1128
10. Texas Tech, 5-0, 1082
11. LSU, 4-1, 999
12. Tennessee, 4-1, 889
13. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 819
14. Missouri, 5-0, 736
15. Michigan, 4-1, 653
16. Notre Dame, 3-2, 491
17. Illinois, 5-1, 484
18. BYU, 5-0, 453
19. Texas, 3-2, 372
20. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 329
21. Iowa State, 5-1, 295
22. Penn State, 3-2, 294
23. Arizona State, 4-1, 292
24. Virginia, 5-1, 258
25. Memphis, 6-0, 162
