CBS Sports Predicts The Miami Hurricanes First Loss of the Season

The Miami Hurricanes are predicted to lose one of their key marquee matchup this season.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
No. 10 Miami has a schedule much more difficult than last season, and that starts with opening against No. 6 Notre Dame at home on August 31.

There is a lot to love about the Hurricanes' schedule this season. At minimum, they are facing three ranked opponents in the Flight Irish, No. 15 Florida, and No. 16 SMU. They could also face No. 4 Clemson in the ACC Championship game and other sneaky good opponents, Louisville and Pitt, later in the season.

Depending on who you ask, some outlets know what teams the Hurricanes are going to drop their first game to, and CBS Sports has an idea of who that will be.

Nov 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback DeeJay Dallas (13) dives into the end zone to score a touc
Nov 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback DeeJay Dallas (13) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Unless Miami wins the ACC, the Hurricanes must split nonconference litmus tests against Notre Dame and Florida during September. Those are two clashes the selection committee will be taking under consideration in November when the Hurricanes are clinging to a spot around the top 15, per our bowl projections. Unfortunately forCarson Beck, going up against one of the nation's elite defenses in Week 1 is a tall order.

For the Hurricanes, this will be one of the biggest games, if not the biggest in the Mario Cristobal era. Everyone knows that, and so does the head coach heading into his fourth year at the helm.

"The whole world knows who we are playing," Cristobal said. "Every player has that game circled, and it isn't on the wall anywhere because it doesn't need to be. What needs to ramp up is pride in performance on a daily basis in everything we do. When your organization has that, you are ready to do things the right way.

Other projections have the Canes in the ACC Championship game, and winning out in conference is the best way for that to happen. No. 16 SMU will be a very difficult game, but a game that the Canes can win on the road.

The season is a little over two weeks away, and the excitement can't be contained. The world is desperate for college football, and the Hurricanes are ready to deliver in the most important season in the Cristobal era.

