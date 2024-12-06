Championship Weekend Is Here; Now What Are We Supposed To Do?
Saturday night was supposed to be Cam Ward's post-season coming out party. It was supposed to be the night the Miami Hurricanes introduced themselves to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff.
Instead, it is going to be a ho-hum kind of Saturday night where a good movie and some hot, buttered popcorn might help drown our collective sorrows.
The basketball game against Clemson Saturday afternoon (12 p.m. ET) will be a good way to start the day, but there will be no Saturday night football to look forward to.
How to Watch: Clemson at Miami
While SMU and Clemson are playing for the ACC Championship Saturday night, I would recommend keeping the remote away from ESPN and out of the hands of small children.
The pain will just be too great. To watch former UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee lead a group of SMU players, which include many former Hurricanes, into the title game in their first season in the conference will be too much to handle.
It really does not matter who wins the game. If SMU wins, Clemson misses the playoff too. If Clemson wins, both schools will go to the playoff. Miami looks like an entrant to either the Pop Tarts Bowl or the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville.
Regardless of what happens in the conference title games, there will be no playoff games for Miami.
The season which was supposed to end with an ACC Championship Game appearance and a playoff seed, will end without much fanfare. The ACC title will still be a dream, while the missed playoffs will fall on the very broad shoulders of Miami coach Mario Cristobal.
Why Mario? Why did you kick the field goal against Syracuse when you needed seven points to tie the game with less than four minutes to play. Your defense could not stop a nose bleed and you thought you would get the ball back?
Miami fans will still never understand why Miami kicked the field goal and took the ball out of Cam Ward's hands. It was his game to win or lose.
We will never know what would have happened if Cam got one more play to shove the ball in the end zone.
It looks like Mario took the ball out of our hands too.