Miami's Cam Ward Blast the Playoff Committee After Hurricane's Latest Rankings

The Hurricane's superstar quarterback is not holding back as he believes that Canes rightfully belongs in the conversation.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The College Football Playoff committee has never been the group of people to make friends but one person now has an issue with the committee after his team was snubbed for another three-loss SEC team.

Miami Falls Short of Making the College Football Playoff

The ACC Offensive Player and Player of the Year Cam Ward took to his social media to challenge to committee for its choice of putting Alabama (9-3) in over the Miami Hurricanes (10-2).

“I mean at the end of the day them boys who in that committee, I really doubt they watch tape or not,” Ward said on the ACC Network on Wednesday. “I mean you can’t, I mean, we’re a 10-2 team. Not saying‘s not a good team, which they are, but let’s talk about them points. That’s probably the biggest factor, I believe.”

It has been spilled out time again after the latest rankings that Miami, while a questionable defense that still ranks metrically in the top 25, has the No. 1 offense in the country and a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. Ward speaking out on the committee is just one of many others who don't believe that the Crimson Tide deserves to be there compared to the Hurricanes.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff (99) pr
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff (99) pressures during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Mellow, Bad, and Ugly Reactions to Miami Missing the College Football Playoff

The change will likely not happen as committee chair Warde Manuel has stated that those teams that are not playing on championship weekend will likely not have any movement. Never say never in sports but this could be one of those snubs that the Hurricanes could use for next season when they open against the No. 6 seed Notre Dame at home in 2025.

