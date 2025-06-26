All Hurricanes

Cooper Flagg Joins Cam Ward As the First ACC Duo to be Drafted No. 1 Overall

The ACC has a lot to be proud about producing the No. 1 pick in the top sporting drafts with Cooper Flagg and Cam Ward.

Justice Sandle

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, left, poses for pictures with Cam Ward who earlier had been introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round in the NFL Draft at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 25, 2025. Mandatory Credit: The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, left, poses for pictures with Cam Ward who earlier had been introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round in the NFL Draft at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 25, 2025. Mandatory Credit: The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / The Tennessean-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ACC has had numerous No. 1 overall picks in the NBA and NFL Drafts, but never has the conference produced the top overall picks in the same year until now.

This is the first year that any conference has produced the top overall pick in the two respected drafts.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images s / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks had the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the obvious choice was superstar Duke forward Cooper Flagg. He was slated as the top overall pick the day he committed to the Blue Devils. After his lone season in college, he earned a National Player of the Year award, multiple All-American honors, and an appearance in the Final Four, completing the first steps of his dream of making it to the NBA.

On the other hand, there was Cam Ward. A transfer coming into the ACC with a point to prove after having a low draft scouting report after his final season at Washington State. A season later, with the Miami Hurricanes, Ward was the top quarterback in the 2025 class and the No. 1 overall pick.

Quarterback Cam Ward from Miami walks through a crowd after being selected 1st overall by the Tennessee Titans during the fir
Quarterback Cam Ward from Miami walks through a crowd after being selected 1st overall by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to Flagg, Ward garnered multiple first-team All-American honors, was a Heisman Finalist, the Davey O'Brien Award winner, and made many other finalist lists for quarterbacks. Ward has already made an impact for his franchise, the Tennessee Titans, and Flagg looks to have the same impact with the Mavs.

The ACC could do it again with the MLB draft quickly approaching July 13-14. It is unlikely with Ethan Holiday (HS) and LSU star pitcher Kade Anderson projected to be the No. 1 overall picks, but anything could happen if an organization loves another pitcher from the ACC.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football