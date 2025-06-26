Cooper Flagg Joins Cam Ward As the First ACC Duo to be Drafted No. 1 Overall
The ACC has had numerous No. 1 overall picks in the NBA and NFL Drafts, but never has the conference produced the top overall picks in the same year until now.
This is the first year that any conference has produced the top overall pick in the two respected drafts.
The Dallas Mavericks had the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the obvious choice was superstar Duke forward Cooper Flagg. He was slated as the top overall pick the day he committed to the Blue Devils. After his lone season in college, he earned a National Player of the Year award, multiple All-American honors, and an appearance in the Final Four, completing the first steps of his dream of making it to the NBA.
On the other hand, there was Cam Ward. A transfer coming into the ACC with a point to prove after having a low draft scouting report after his final season at Washington State. A season later, with the Miami Hurricanes, Ward was the top quarterback in the 2025 class and the No. 1 overall pick.
Similar to Flagg, Ward garnered multiple first-team All-American honors, was a Heisman Finalist, the Davey O'Brien Award winner, and made many other finalist lists for quarterbacks. Ward has already made an impact for his franchise, the Tennessee Titans, and Flagg looks to have the same impact with the Mavs.
The ACC could do it again with the MLB draft quickly approaching July 13-14. It is unlikely with Ethan Holiday (HS) and LSU star pitcher Kade Anderson projected to be the No. 1 overall picks, but anything could happen if an organization loves another pitcher from the ACC.