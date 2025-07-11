Corey Hetherman: A quick Analysis of Miami's new Defensive Coordinator
Miami announced in January that they were hiring Corey Heatherman as their new defensive coordinator. They made this decision after a brief search after Lance Guidry was dismissed following a disappointing 2024 season. Many view this move as a genius decision and a step toward reclaiming Miami's former glory, but why do they feel that way? Let's take a closer look.
Hetherman comes to Miami after an impressive season orchestrating Minnesota's defense. Under his tutelage, the Golden Gophers boasted a truly elite defense, finishing in the top 5 in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense. Minnesota extended his contract and gave him a raise after last season. However, the Hurricanes swooped in and lured the highly-respected coach to Coral Gables.
Before his tenure at Minnesota, Hetherman made a name for himself at the FCS level with James Madison, winning the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year in 2021. The Dukes finished second in total defense and led the country in turnovers forced. That defense was essential on their run to the FCS semifinals and earned Heatherman widespread recognition as one of the nation's best young defensive coordinators.
After leaving James Madison, Hetherman moved on to Rutgers, where he turned the Scarlet Knights into one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. 2022 saw their defense improve by nearly 50 yards per game, as the Scarlet Knights finished with their best total defense ranking in a decade.
After moving to Minnesota, Hetherman's defensive genius continued to shine. Despite not being one of the Big Ten's powerhouses, Minnesota finished fifth in total defense and ninth in points allowed, capped off by a victory over Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Minnesota's defense was elite in virtually all phases, as they ranked 12th in rushing defense, ninth in passing defense, and tied for seventh in interceptions.
Hetherman brings a reputation built on discipline, aggression, and physicality. His ability to develop defenses that stop the run, create turnovers, and relentlessly apply pressure matches perfectly with Mario Cristobal's vision for a tougher, more competitive Miami team. Fans can expect the Hurricanes to play with energy and intensity, looking to force turnovers whenever they can.
As we approach the new college football season, Miami is giving fans a reason to be excited about their defense. Heatherman's reputation of disciplined aggression and creating turnovers is a welcomed addition, as the Hurricanes look to improve from a porous performance in 2024. Continue following Sports Illustrated for the latest on the Miami Hurricanes.