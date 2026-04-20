Do the Miami Hurricanes Have Another Star Freshman Offensive Player?

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes have one of the best offenses in the country on paper, with depth that matches last season's talent.

The Hurricanes have also produced First-Team Freshman All-Americans since Mario Cristobal's return. Last season was Malachi Toney and Bryce Fitzgerald. This season, the Hurricanes could have another impactful offensive weapon.

Without Mark Fletcher Jr. taking a ton of reps during Miami's spring game, other backs were able to shine in their place, starting with freshman Javian Mallory.

Entire team needed to stop Javian Mallory 💀 pic.twitter.com/wuHQ34tIG5 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 18, 2026

"I think, since the moment he got here, he's just a very physical runner," Crisotbal said of the freshman back. "You almost underestimate him. You expect him to be really good. That's why we recruited him. But when he takes people on, the collisions and the force that he generates on contact and his contact balance is really impressive.

"Great young man, awesome young man, hard worker, runs with his pads down, understands football really well. The most impressive part about him is the way he functioned in protection. He was spot on."

It was just spring ball; however, there is a lot to take away from his performance. Mallory's opportunity might have to come at another time due to the depth of the room, but the former four-star running back has caught the eyes of many around the program.

Moreover, it is only the tip of the iceberg for the room he entered into.

Miami's running back depth continues to be one of the highlights of this season's group. They return to the exact room headlined by Fletcher, while also a hungry Jordan Lyle, ChaMar Brown, Girard Pringle Jr., and Mallory each fighting for that No. 2 spot.

"I feel we've got to work," Cristobal said on the depth of the team. "There's no judgement right now. I don't get into that. Do I get excited? Of course. We're driven beyond what I think people can fathom in those cases. That's where we're at right now.

"We're a team that fully understands to do what we want to and get to where we want to, we have to shut our mouths, go to work, and make sure all of the focus is on us. They've got to make sure they close out the outside world."

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