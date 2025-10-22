Current Florida Gators Miami Could Target In Transfer Portal After Billy Napier's Firing
The Hurricanes loss to Louisville this past Friday night was heartbreaking. Miami suffered their first gut punch and while it was a learning experience for the Hurricanes, most of the Florida Gators season has felt like one big gut punch.
After a disappointing 3-4 start to their season and a rabid Ben Hill Griffin Stadium hungry for success, the Gators decided to fire their head coach Billy Napier. Historically, the firing of a college head coach midseason can sway the mindsets of recruits. The coach was fired following a two-point victory over Mississippi State.
It's important to note that neither of the Gators listed below have publicly expressed total discontent for the firing or any strong indications of transferring at the end of the season, but this season is very different than many expected. There's a trio of Florida natives currently on the Gators roster that Miami was very invested in during their recruiting processes and they could be worth revisiting if they decide to hit the transfer portal when their tumultuous season ends.
Safety, Hylton Stubbs
Florida Gators true freshmen safety Hylton Stubbs was committed to the Miami Hurricanes program late last year. After multiple official visits and a commitment to the Hurricanes in July of last year, Stubbs flipped to the Gators in December 2024 and currently contributes to a competitive Gators defense.
The former four-star safety out of Jacksonville infamously declared his reasoning for flipping his commitment to the Gators in an interview shortly after choosing Florida over Miami.
Stubbs supported his decision to commit to Florida instead of Miami by stating Florida had a better situation on both sides of the ball. This simply is not the case seven games into the regular season and Stubbs could reconsider his plans now that the head coach who welcomed him in is no longer present.
Wide Receiver, Dallas Wilson
There were three teams with a true chance at the 6-foot-3 wide receiver out of Tampa. Wilson officially committed and signed to the Oregon Ducks before rescinding his commitment. Wilson committed and signed to the Gators just days after his decommitment from the Ducks.
Wilson visited Miami four times throughout the spring and summer of 2024. The Hurricanes were invested in Wilson as a recruit and understood what kind of impact he can have on an offense. Considering how quickly Wilson's mind seemingly changed from Oregon to Florida, it's not outlandish to think Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has a chance at acquiring his services after Napier's firing.
Wide Receiver, Vernell Brown III
C.J. Daniels and Malachi Toney have been sensational for the Hurricanes this season. Football demands more depth at every position more than ever in order to handle the increasing complexity of the game, the dangers of the game, and the ever-growing talent all around the country. Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has also struggled finding open receivers not named Daniels and Toney.
Teams recruit players with the intention of gaining a commitment and then an official signing. The Hurricanes would've gladly welcomed Toney and Wilson together to go along with Daniel as a transfer. They also recruited the shifty Vernell Brown III out of Orlando and would've welcomed him in with open arms as well.
Despite his ties to the Gators program, Miami still poured energy into Brown's recruiting process. Brown's father played for the Gators as defensive back from 2001 to 2005 and took on multiple roles on the coaching and athletic staff from 2018 to 2023. The former five-star recruit's loyalty to the Gators may keep him in Gainesville regardless of who is at the helm, but expect the Hurricanes to pursue Brown in the transfer portal if his loyalty only goes so far.
