Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has been named a finalist for two of college football’s premier individual honors, announced on Tuesdasy.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award both have Mensah listed as a finalist for these two premier awards.

Mensah joins Utah’s Devon Dampier and Wake Forest’s Gio Lopez as the three finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which recognizes the nation’s top quarterback and is named after former TCU star and 1938 Heisman Trophy winner Davey O’Brien.

He is also one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. The Maxwell finalists include Mensah, Dampier, and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. This goes to the best player in college football, regardless of position.

In his first season with the Hurricanes after transferring from Duke, he has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country.

Darian Mensah has been named a finalist for the 2026 Maxwell Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate football player 🙌



🔗: https://t.co/5OvSBEhVVV pic.twitter.com/xxSkqatq3q — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 24, 2026

Through 11 games, Mensah has completed 267 of 354 passes (75.4%) for 3,317 yards and 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has also contributed with his legs, adding rushing yards and scores while helping guide Miami to a 10-1 record and a berth in the ACC Championship Game, which will be the Hurricanes' first appearance since 2017.

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Miami’s offense has ranked among the nation’s best under Mensah’s direction, powering a team that has climbed the College Football Playoff rankings and secured a spot in the ACC title game against Wake Forest. His efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making have drawn consistent national recognition throughout the season, including earlier semifinalist nods for a lot of similar awards.

The Davey O’Brien and Maxwell winners will be revealed on December 11 during the College Football Awards on ESPN, one week after the ACC Championship game.

The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award is scheduled for March 2027 in Atlanta.

Mensah’s journey includes stops at Tulane and Duke, where he previously earned All-ACC honors and helped lead the Blue Devils to an ACC title. His continued rise at Miami has positioned him among the top contenders for major postseason accolades, including Heisman Trophy consideration, as the Hurricanes prepare for the final stretch of the season and the conference championship.

He has improved his NFL Draft stock immensely and has been undoubtably proving why his move to Miami was the right thing for him to do.

Some of my favorite Darian Mensah throws from Miami's win over Virginia Tech. Showed great touch on a couple of crossers (second one was on a two-point conversion) and pocket movement. Also made some nice throws with pressure bearing down on him. Wasn't a perfect day (2 INTs),… pic.twitter.com/hJ5MyaOLTc — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 23, 2026

With the regular season nearing its close and the ACC title game ahead, Mensah’s performance will remain central to Miami’s pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth and national recognition.

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