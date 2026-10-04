Darian Mensah 'Commanding the Offense' Unlocks The Final Step of Miami's True Form

If an off night from Darian Mensah is scoring two total touchdowns, passing for 68 percent on 18-28 throws and leading the charge for No. 4 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) in Death Valley to route the Clemson Tigers 41-13, then he and the rest of the Canes will take it.

Moreover, it wasn't about him having the Heisman numbers he's had throughout the first four games of the year, even if his odds took a hit. He drove the Hurricanes down the field with his IQ and quick protection adjustments, keeping the ball moving and the Canes on the field.

Furthermore, his head coach loved what he saw regardless of what the numbers might have said.

"I thought he had awesome numbers with both his arms and with his legs, commanding the offense, putting us in the correct run check, extending plays, made some awesome throws, got hit a few times as well," Cristobal said about Mensah's performance.

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We had a shift that was called on that touchdown. Aside from that, we had one. I think Max jumped off, was illegal procedure they called him for. Aside from that, I don't think we had any pre-snap penalties. So I thought he had great command in a great environment. So I thought he was great."

"You can't, you know, change your game plan for if you know, you have guys go down, and that's what Coach Dawson told me," Mensah said after the game. "We weren't gonna change the game plan. and those guys stepped up. They stepped up big time for us. So they held their own, and then when those guys were able to come back, they closed up the game."

However, Mensah wasn't impressed with his performance or how the Hurricanes left points on the board.

Mensah made plays with his arm and legs 🌴@DarianMensah threw for 227 yards and a TD on 18-of-27 passing while adding a 34-yard rushing score in Miami’s 41-13 win over Clemson.@CanesFootball | @MiamiHurricanes | #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/3P5ATN4PES — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 4, 2026

"It's a huge one, and I don't want to, you know, try to focus on that negative things, but to be honest, we left 14 points on the board offensively, which, uh, I just makes me pretty sick," Mensah said. "So, huge win for the Canes, you know, I'm I'm super proud of our guys for coming out here and playing the way we did, but we've got some stuff to clean up."

The Hurricanes' star quarterback threw for 227 yards. Down from his typical 350-yard game, he will look to do better in the Canes' next game.

The Hurricanes are on a bye week. They will return against Florida State for their first home conference game of the season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.