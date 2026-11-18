We’ve come to the home stretch of the college football season, with just two full weekends of regular season play and the conference championships left before the next Heisman winner is crowned. Oftentimes, there is a runaway winner at this point of the season—and in 2026, at least in my opinion, that is the case once again, but this year it became more of a war of attrition than a thrilling race.

Injuries have come to define this college football season in many ways, and have impacted the Heisman race in significant ways, with both potential candidates and key teammates to frontrunners going down. Malachi Toney was starting to push for the top of our rankings when he was injured, a loss that has also made life harder for Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, but also given him a clearer path in voting. The injury to Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin took the air out of Jeremiah Smith’s season a bit, as he and the offense adjusted to Luke Fahey under center.

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Has any other player taken advantage of the Smith downturn? And which latecomers will challenge for spots in New York? Let’s take a look, with our Heisman rankings after Week 11’s games.

The Heisman favorite

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State (7–3); Last week: No. 1—Heading back in the right direction

Week 11: Beat Northwestern, 28–19—11 receptions, 117 yards, one TD

Season: 80 receptions, 1,317 yards, 15 TDs; two carries, seven yards

Statistically, Smith has still performed like an elite wide receiver since Fahey took over under center for the Buckeyes. It was impossible to continue the pace set during the two-game run against Illinois and Iowa in which he caught 23 passes for 423 yards and six touchdowns, but he’s scored in every game since, and after a three-game stretch in which he failed to reach the century mark, he has now posted back-to-back 100-yard games.

There were certainly some empty calories in the loss to Oregon, in which Smith did much of his damage after the lopsided game had largely been decided. Not so much over the weekend against Northwestern. Smith hauled in a big third-and-10 along the sideline for a first down, extending a drive that would end with a Fahey touchdown pass for Devin McCuin, expanding the Ohio State lead to 21–13. He’d score the game’s final touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to put the Wildcats out of range.

For former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, the choice is clear. Even Smith’s minor slump, if you can call it that, came with the fact that he faces constant double teams and shaded coverages, and he still manages to dominate defenses.

“He’s going to win it,” Meyer said on his podcast, The Triple Option. “If he’s doubled, he’s open, and by the way, he’s doubled all the time. There’s always someone hawking the single coverage over there. The reality is, yes, it’s a career reward. It will be for Jeremiah Smith. But again, I’ve been around the game for 40 years. What’s a Heisman? It goes to the best college football player.”

Jeremiah Smith had his best game since the Julian Sayin injury against Northwestern. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The challenger

2. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (9–1); LW: No. 2—If anyone catches Smith, it’s him

Week 11: Beat Duke, 36–25—30 for 41, 382 yards, one TD; four carries, seven yards

Season: 242 for 317 (76.3%), 3,076 yards, 29 TDs, two INTs; 39 carries, 144 yards, two TDs

A week after his workmanlike performance in an comeback bid against Notre Dame, Mensah settled into the post-Toney world, throwing for 382 yards—his third-highest total of the season—while connecting with seven different receivers. Cooper Barkate, who joined Mensah in transferring from the Blue Devils, became his No. 1 target once again, with eight receptions for 134 yards to lead the team. Daylyn Upshaw, Vandervius Jacobs and Elija Lofton each caught at least five passes, while Javian Mallory scored on the game’s biggest play, channeling Toney to turn a short pass into a 63-yard catch-and-run.

Duke couldn’t stop Javian Mallory on this 63-yard TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qM3OBfhaPm — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2026

He’s still not being tasked with making a high volume of huge downfield throws, even with Toney out. Against Duke, he was 23 of 29 for 300 yards and the touchdown flip on passes of less than five yards. When Toney played, and was the engine of the short-pass offense, that fact hindered Mensah’s upside in the Heisman race. It still makes a bit difficult to see him passing Smith, but he still has the best case of anyone else in the country.

Probably won’t win, but will receive votes

3. Devon Dampier, QB, Utah (10–0); LW: No. 3—Scored a Heisman moment

Week 11: Beat Arizona, 40–39—13 for 25, 204 yards, two TDs, one INT; 14 carries, 100 yards, two TDs

Season: 185 for 278 (66.5%), 2,257 yards, 22 TDs, eight INTs; 117 carries, 582 yards, nine TDs

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The Utes and Wildcats played an instant classic late Saturday night, and Dampier made his best case for the award, with a true Heisman moment on a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Down 39–33 with 2:35 left in the game, Dampier dropped back to throw and found Creed Whittemore on a crossing route about 35 yards down field. He hit him in stride with a dime of a throw, and it was off to the races. The 70-yard score put Utah up 40–39, and they’d hang on to win by one to keep their undefeated season alive.

Devon Dampier & the Utes wasted NO time on this Go-Ahead Drive vs. #23 Arizona⏰ pic.twitter.com/ai7KCgyx0s — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 15, 2026

Dampier doesn’t have the same gaudy passing stats as Mensah, but he’s a game-changer on the ground, and with the Utes at 10–0 and a near-lock to make the College Football Playoff, he will absolutely land a good chunk of Heisman votes, and likely a place in New York. I think this late-breaking push will fall short, but if Utah finishes 13–0 with a Big 12 title, and Dampier dominates down the stretch, the door is cracked open for him.

4. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame (9–1); LW: No. 3—Back to game management

Week 11: Beat Boston College, 41–7—20 for 28, 217 yards, two TDs, one INT

Season: 197 for 290 (67.9%), 2,385 yards, 23 TDs, two INTs; 29 carries, 82 yards, three TDs

Carr did what he needed to do to stay in the Heisman discussions against Miami, but in order to win the award, he has to build on that impressive outing by putting together some big-time performances. The Fighting Irish blew out a weak Eagles team on Saturday, but Carr was content to let the running game grind things out. Notre Dame ran the ball 40 times for 276 yards and two scores, while Carr put together an effective if pedestrian statline—one reminiscent of the other games that the Irish have played against the weakest parts of their schedule.

That win over the Hurricanes may still get him to New York, but it is very difficult to see him finishing with numbers that will get him in true contention for the Heisman.

CJ Carr was effective against Boston College, but it wasn’t the dominant individual performance that could help keep his Heisman candidacy on pace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Gio Lopez, QB, Wake Forest (9–1); LW: Unranked—Will definitely appear on ballots

Week 11: Beat SMU, 49–7—14 for 25, 201 yards, one TD; eight carries, 34 yards, two TDs

Season: 167 for 253 (66.0%), 2,377 yards, 19 TDs, one INT; 85 carries, 351 yards, eight TDs

Saturday’s demolition of SMU, one of the ACC’s better teams, was far from Lopez’s best individual effort, which is to say that the former South Alabama and North Carolina quarterback has been a revelation for the Demon Deacons. Reuniting with former Jaguars offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, Lopez has become the best version of himself after struggling mightily under Bill Belichick with the Tar Heels, and now has Wake Forest on the verge of the College Football Playoff.

Lopez is eighth nationally with a quarterback rating of 168.9, is averaging a robust 9.4 yards per attempt and has just one interception on the season, while the Demon Deacons attack has improved throughout the season and now ranks ninth in SP+. Lopez should become Wake Forest’s highest Heisman finisher ever, and the first Deacs player to finish in the top 10 since Brian Piccolo in 1964.

6. Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama (8–2); LW: No. 6—Set to be a 2027 favorite

Week 11: Beat Vanderbilt, 21–6—22 for 33, 217 yards, three TDs, one INT; eight carries, 25 yards

Season: 187 for 278 (67.3%), 2,480 yards, 21 TDs, six INTs; 82 carries, 277 yards, five TDs

Russell’s chances of the winning the Heisman have taken a big dive since his early-October peak, but he’s still playing very good football for a first-year starter, even as he deals with nagging injuries. Russell has nine touchdown passes in his last three games, and has clearly made believers of the College Football Playoff selection committee, as the Crimson Tide are entrenched at No. 3 in the Top 25.

Late-season games against Chattanooga and Auburn won’t be enough to vault him above some of the other contenders on this list. Perhaps an incredible game in the SEC championship (a potential revenge spot against Georgia) could, though the more likely Heisman campaign will come for Russell next year, after he accrues some votes in 2026.

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