Miami's Offense Begins to Open Up More Without Malachi Toney, Thanks to Newfound Trust

Who do you turn to when the Heisman favorite goes down for the last part of the regular season?

Darian Mensah has been answering that question in his mind for two weekends in a row, but the depth of the Miami Hurricanes' offensive room has continued to show up.

Cooper Barkate, Elija Lofton, Javian Mallory, Vandrevious Jacobs, Daylyn Upshaw, and Jordan Lyle are just the tip of the iceberg of the talent, but one stands out to Mensah; he has to trust more now without Malachi Toney.

“For sure, and I think if I had to point at one guy, it'd be Dre,” Mensah said after the Duke victory. "Because if I'm being honest, I didn't have a lot of trust of him, trust in him before Notre Dame, and he stepped up in a huge way in that game and he did today.

“So, I mean, you can see that too. I'm going at him because the dude can he can roll and so uh I've got to find, you know, ways to get him the ball more.”

Mensah nearly threw for 400 yards, but the others also saw him put the ball out in front of others.

Barkate noticed the change but also highlighted how important it was that they had a week to plan without Toney, against Duke, unlike Notre Dame.

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"I think yeah, it definitely helped knowing what we had going into the week," Barate said after the game. "Obviously, losing a guy like Malachi hurts, but especially during the week, mid-game plan hurts even more. So, yeah, I think it was a little bit a little better coming into this week, knowing what we had um and planning for success."

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) reacts toward the fans after the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That success comes from spreading the ball around, and having that trust in others when Toney comes back will only open the offense even more.

Moreover, the next team they face also sees the dangerous side of Miami's offense without Toney. Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin sees it the most.

"I actually think in some ways that the loss of their star receiver is going to help them," Franklin said in his weekly press conference. “It has forced them to develop other aspects of the offense. So when he comes back, they will be even more dangerous."

This will shift Miami for the better in the long haul, and the trust that comes with it will be great as well.

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