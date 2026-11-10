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'The System is the System': Even Without Malachi Toney, Nothing Changes Offensively

Without Malachi Toney, the Miami Hurricanes' offense is focused on the next man up.
Justice Sandle|
Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) and safety Adon Shuler (8) tackle Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (7) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) and safety Adon Shuler (8) tackle Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (7) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami (FL) Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — With a game plan set entering Notre Dame, the Miami Hurricanes suffered a massive shift into the identity of the team that was felt in the first half in South Bend.

However, the second half showed that the Hurricanes have plenty of weapons for Darian Mensah to throw to and for Shanon Dawson to scheme up.

The difference between having Malachi Toney on the field and not on the field wasn't different for Dawson. "The system is the system," and those in place showed that Miami's offense is still good when given the opportunity.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates with tight
Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates with tight end Gavin Mueller (87) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The system is a system,” Dawson said in review of the Notre Dame game. “I mean, we run a very systematic approach to offense, and so it's next man up. I mean, you know, we would have run the same plays in the game.

“We run a very systematic approach to offense, and so it's next man up. I mean, you know, we would have run the same plays in the game. You know, it's just [Daylyn] Upshaw just moving over to H and dumping all those reps into him and other people getting ready to play other positions, but other than that, like nothing.”

Down 24-3, the Hurricanes' offense turned into a pass-heavy attack that worked. In the second half, Darian Mensah threw for 202 yards, while tight end Elija Lofton caught 113 of those yards in the second half with a touchdown.

Mensah's new but old favorite target, Cooper Barkate, would catch 10 passes and have two touchdowns all in the second half. In the second half, Miami's offense would play like normal against one of the two best defenses in the country.

Dawson understands the struggles from the first quarter, only having 28 yards, but also knows that the team has to start faster if they want to win bigger games.

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"I mean, we had over 100 yards in the second, third, and fourth quarters," Dawson said. "In the first quarter, we had 28. And so if you have another, if you have the first quarter like the other ones, around 120 yards or so, you have a 500-yard day or 480-yard day, which is a good offensive day.

"I mean, heck, versus them, what we did was probably double their average. You know, they're a pretty damn good defensive football team. And so they challenged us."

Now heading into the final three games of the season, there won't be Toney lining up all over the field. It is up the next man and Dawson's system will keep them open.

“I mean, next man up,” Dawson said. “I mean, you know, things happen. It's unfortunate, obviously, that, you know, nobody wants to lose a player of his caliber, but it’s football. It's a sport that people get injured in. And so when that happens, you've got to step up, and you've got to stay positive, and then the next man up, you've got to start dumping reps in other people.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (8) carries the ball against the Not
Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (8) carries the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“But, you know, it's a little bit easier probably when it happens in the game because you got like a whole week, right? But it is what it is. You can't, you [snorts] know, you can't, you know, predict anything like that. So when it happens, you just adjust to it, and you've got to do it with a great attitude, and you've got to, you know, people have to get ready to make plays.”

Everything Dawson Said After Notre Dame:

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Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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