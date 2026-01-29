Why Darian Mensah is the Perfect Mix Between Cam Ward and Carson Beck

The final bell has rung, and the Miami Hurricanes are at the end of the Darian Mensah Saga with the Duke Blue Devils.

After Mensah and the Blue Devils solved this issue, out of court, the Hurricanes prepare for the star quarterback to unlock this sleeping offensive juggernaut.

As such, it's time to really understand what the Hurricanes are getting out of the portal for the third straight year. There was a chance for the Hurricanes to lean on the current quarterback room, but when one of the, if not the, best player in the country is available, the Canes made sure to get their superstar quarterback.

Mensah is the perfect mix between former Canes Cam Ward and Carson Beck. He is offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's perfect quarterback because of that.

Mensah possesses all the qualities that Ward had during his Heisman Finalist season at Miami.

Ward always found a way to make something out of nothign and his ability to create on the run was a calling card he used time and time again. Mensah possesses those same abilities that can unlock the offense of the Hurricanes that made it the No. 1 offense in the country.

Mensah finished is sophomore campaign throwing for nearly 4000 yards, 34 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Among FBS quarterbacks last season, Mensah was second in passing yards, tied for second in passing touchdowns, and was 19th in total QBR. Mensah is not a game manager, like Beck was; he is a game changer like Ward.

Before the Hurricanes signed Beck last season, Mensah was at the top of their list of quarterbacks they wanted to go after before the Blue Devils scooped him from Tulane. He has spent time working out with Cam Ward and learning everything that he had to offer after his freshman season as a star quarterback.

Moreover, unlike Ward, he processes the field similarly to how Beck does. He can manage a pocket, not needing to twirl around and make something out of nothing. It's not that Ward had to do that all the time during his Heisman Finalist season with Miami; he just chose to do so the majority of the time. '

Beck never ventured outside of the pocket unless he was flushed out. He was progressions quarterback look for the right read at the right time. That is the similarity Mensah has with Beck. Now put both the positives of Ward and Beck together, and there lies Mensah.

Mensah's arm talent is better than Beck's similars to Ward's, who won't be afraid to push the ball down the field. That was an area that lacked in Miami's offensive scheme this season after the Louisville game.

Mensah's ability to create something out of nothing outside of the pocket mirrors Ward, highlighting the creativity the offense can have next season.

Altogether, Miami can run it back as the No. 1 offense in the country. Add that to a defense with lockdown corners and a deep defensive line, and the Canes easily have a better team on paper outside of one area.

