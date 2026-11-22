MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Win and you are in, and the Miami Hurricanes have a date with Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game already set.

However, if you ask Mario Cristobal, none of that matters. UM didn’t play their best against Virginia Tech on both sides of the ball, but the win continued to show championship-level play on the defensive side of the ball.

Now, with a win, all attention turns to Boston College, even if others wanted to ask about the ACC Championship game berth.

Honored to Get a 13th Game, but Focused on the 12th

"Well, it means that we earned ourselves a 13th opportunity, right? I mean, we, uh, you got 12,” Cristobal said after the Hokies victory. “That's all they give you, and you've got to work really, really hard to get, um, a 13. So, we acknowledge that. We also acknowledge that, you know, we got to improve and play better from the start.

“I mean, when our spurts are really, really good and our letdowns are not good enough. Um, so we do acknowledge that. We're grateful for that, but we also know that our focus has to be on getting right back to work, going to practice, and preparing for Boston College on Saturday.”

Even with the win, the Hurricanes still have some injury concerns. Two starters were held at the last second against the Hokies, limiting the defense, while the offensive side of the ball saw Elija Lofton go down in the first half, missing the second.

Injury Concerns

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) makes a catch defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Luke Talich (28) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think he'll be okay,” Cristobal said about Lofton after the game. “I mean, he tried to go. He was banged up. You know, he and Poyser were right there. It was close game time. I believe he probably could have played in an emergency, but felt it was best for him and best for the team to give that another week. I do believe he'llbe ready to roll next week.

“Elija, uh, we'll see. We'll get the report. I mean, he's such a big part of what we do. So, we're playing really young in there at tight end, and they fought; they scrapped. You know, some plays were good, and some weren't, but that comes with it, right? I mean, we lost Luka in the offseason, and uh, Elija got banged up today. So, uh, press on, man. Whatever it takes.”

Moreover, senior linebacker Chase Smith was also out to start the game, giving more time for others to sign and improve their defense in other ways.

Finding Consistency from the Defensive Line

Down Miami went 14-0, and it was on Miami’s defense to hold strong while the offensive attack would find a way to get back into the game.

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Damon Wilson had a spark, as did the rest of the defensive line, which was able to get pressure thanks to some man-coverage changes in the second half. Miami’s attack was there, but Cristobal still wants more.

It’s about consistency, and the defensive line needs more like it.

“It means we got to play to our standard,” Cristobal said. “Let's call it what it is, guys. That looked like a different energy, speed, and explosiveness when the game was on the line. And, uh, so um, uh, that part is a part that we were not happy about, you know, with ourselves, and starting with myself, you know, that's got to be there from the beginning.

“That can't be a switch because that is different; if you watch it, it's a different level of acceleration. Hunt down the quarterback, and it was awesome. All right, but that kind of play has to be more consistent. Great job by the guys up front. Uh, I don't know what they held him to, rushing-wise. Um, 19 for 40, I believe, what it was.

“So a lot of really good play by those guys up front of Ahmad Moten, man, when he turns it on. Nothing like it. Damon Wilson showed up big as well. I saw three show up in there. Armando. I'm probably missing a few guys, but just all in all, just really uh really good to see those guys play well.”

Adjustments on the Offensive Line

With the defensive line adjusting, the other front five would struggle at times with others rotating in and out of the lineup to protect Darian Mensah, who would be under pressure the entire game.

“Well, we're always trying to elevate the competition every single week,” Cristobal said about his offensive line. “We keep it alive. It's a real thing. I think some people give it lip service. You actually do it on a weekly basis, and he earned time.

“[Merriweather] earned time and got in there, and in fact, on the, um, you know, they said that McCoy, uh, was injured, so he had to come out for a play. He was in there for the fourth and one, and it ended up being, I believe, the backside, uh, fourth and two, whatever we didn't get. Uh, so we'll see. I mean, it looked like some positive plays; the others we get better at. Just continue working and getting better.”

Here is Everything Cristobal Said After the Game:

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