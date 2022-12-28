Ed Reed Taking Bethune-Cookman Head Coaching Position

The Miami Hurricanes lost one of their top staff members. Ed Reed, the former Hurricanes great from 1998-2001, has accepted the head coaching position with Bethune-Cookman.

Ironically, that’s the same institution that Miami opened the 2022 regular season with, winning by a final score of 70-13. It was a long season for the Wildcats, finishing 2-9. The same can be said about the 2021 season, as Bethune-Cookman also finished with a 2-9 record.

Reed has been on Miami’s coaching staff as a senior football advisor and Chief of Staff, beginning in 2020 until now. Before coming to Miami, he was the Buffalo Bills assistant defensive backs coach in 2016. He will be bringing a wealth of experience to the city of Daytona Beach, Fla. where Bethune-Cookman has been located, from the perspective of a coach and player.

Reed was a two-time All-American for the University of Miami in 2000 and 2001. The latter season resulted in Miami’s fifth national championship. Reed’s incredible defensive playmaking ability was well known, but he was also just as good on special teams with a knack for blocking punts and making big plays.

He was drafted with the 24th pick of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and had a career with the organization from 2002-2012. He was a key member on the Ravens 2012 Super Bowl winning team.

Among his NFL accomplishments, and there are many, Reed was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2004, was a five-time All-NFL safety, and made nine Pro Bowl teams.

Finally, Reed was a first-ballot NFL Hall of Fame inductee in 2019. Good luck to Reed during his first opportunity to be a college football head coach.

