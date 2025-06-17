ESPN Analyst Highlights Miami's Two Marquee Nonconference Matchups
The 2025 college football season is inching closer and closer, and there are several marquee nonconference games on tap as usual.
Miami is expected to contend for an ACC title, but the Hurricanes have to navigate two key matchups that analyst Greg McElroy highlighted in his Top 10 list of nonconference games on his Always College Football podcast.
The Miami-Florida tilt in late September is No. 6 on his list. Obviously it's always great when these two programs meet, and this one will be a Hurricanes home game after they took care of business in Gainseville last year. Cam Ward threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns as the 'Canes dominated the Gators in the Swamp 41-17.
This will obviously be a much different Gators squad, though. UF head coach Billy Napier was able to right the ship last fall, and he has a QB in DJ Lagway who has all the talent to be a future NFL first-round draft pick. But McElroy is high on the 'Canes, who will have former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck taking over the offense.
"Miami has restocked and reloaded," McElroy said. "Carson Beck is now their starting quarterback. They have great personnel on both lines of scrimmage. Mario Cristobal has a legitimate ACC title contender again this year. At least one of the top two teams in the ACC."
McElroy also has Miami ranked at No. 4 for its season opener against Notre Dame. Both programs have very high preseason expectations and national championship aspirations. No matter who starts for the Fighting Irish at quarterback, he will face a hostile environment and a 'Canes defense that will look to set the tone for the rest of the season.
