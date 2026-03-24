Everything Mario Cristobal Said After First Spring Practice of the 2026 Season

CORAL GABLES — After a National Championship appearance, many would expect the vibes to be high and practice to be smooth. That's not the case for the Miami Hurricanes.

Spring practice is underway, but Mario Cristobal is not pleased in the slightest.

The Hurricanes still have National Championship aspirations, but that won't slow down their practices. They are working harder than ever, as Cristobal spoke to the media after the first spring practice.

Here is what he had to say:

On Having a Different Schedule Compared to Other Years...

Since like even year one going to year two and the way things end, because I think everybody knows people in the building that are people that are here now, and the work that we do is gonna lead to continued progress. And so, yeah, they've been chomping to think that they get out there. a little bit of a different model for the Oes because we played so late in the season to have almost 24, 25 straight weeks, which is different.

From Miami, so the guys that had over a certain amount of game reps, they were subjected to a different off-season, at least initially, until their bodies had reached a point we could go. Because when we go, we go, you know, and not in the reckless manner, but we're physical, we practice hard, I think gets caught the attention of, you know, not only our players, but it's in the way we play, it shows. And I think yesterday's Pro was an indication of the fact that the NFL loves the way that the Miami Hurricanes play football. So all in all, just again, solid day, looking forward to hopping on that film, getting these guys in here, getting better.

On Darian Mensah...

A complete professional, you know, ownership of the system, great command, personality, arm talent, escapability, pocket presence, accurate, knowledgeable, great energy about him as well. Just people gravitate to him and he's you know, people are attracted to that kind of energy, and I think he's another galvanizing agent we've been very fortunate in that regard over the past several years, about the quarterback being someone who galvanizes people, but I think him and then the return of guys like Mark Fletcher, you, Ahmad Moten, even though you know, he's he's gonna miss, most of spring, you know, some stuff. I think all those guys went, they think they galvanize this unit, I think Mensah fits in perfectly.

On the Leadership in Spring Practice...

Yeah, you know, that takes time for the leadership part, really does, but during this time, you want to really master our systems and the technique and the fundamentals that go with it, and then be able to play snap to whistle, like all day. That's critical, right? Because playing hard a lot of time makes up for a lot of stuff that maybe you didn't do right. And with that, it was just elite communication. You've got to be able to communicate, you've got to be able to secure the football, you've got to be able to disrupt it. and then the cultural part of it running on and off the field, playing with max effort. Being a good teammate, you know, some of these guys come from programs where some things are tolerated, but here, they're just not.

And so with message one is lose your sensitivity, because if you are wearing a U, whether you're a coach or a player at some point in time, you're gonna get your butt chewed out. And you're not gonna like it, and that's okay, you know, it's not for any other purpose, but to bring something to your attention that's gonna make you better and make the team better and help us win football games. So I think all in all this team, they really, they love attacking work. We got to make them callous, we gotta make them gain experience in certain areas that we don't have a ton of experience at, but all in all, I just see a team with I would just say, we got work to do. We got work to do by excited about the work to be done.

On Jackson Cantwell Getting A Head Start...

Yeah, he was quite happy that Ruben and Mesidor were going into here today. That was his baptism when he was here at the end of the season. Absolutely. And you know, he's such a high-level caliber athlete, but you still have to adjust to this level of speed, power, and everything else that goes with it. And I mean, he's a sponge, and he attacks his daily life like a professional as well, so you've seen him, and he's massive, you know, 6-foot-8 plus.

I don't know what he weighs, but it's a lot, you know? But it's the right kind of weight. I think you guys are very well. They are very familiar with Coach Mirabal. His regiment, the way he trains guys, and the mentorship of Matt McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez, and Samson Okunlola. That is, priceless right now, and those are guys, and I know we lose starters, but those guys are all close starters, or half started. So all in all, I think it's just a great situation for him, and some of these other young offensive women.

On the New Coaching Hires...

We want to lead teachers with great presents. Guys that can impact the room, guys that aren't afraid to have tough conversations with people, as it relates to their betterment, because that does come with it, guys that are organize detail, we felt that they were both guys that could elevate this program. Coach V, in his part, he's well documented, which means he's a war hero. He's done things that none of us could ever even fathom, so always indebted to him for his service and whatnot, but early indications are that these guys are not a good fit or an awesome fit.

Upshaw, we knew him from his days at FIU, where he actually played for us, and he really established himself as a high-level coach and he got himself to the NFL. felt so strong about him with him. I' gonna take a look at him, and he was he's with you know brainer hires for us, and it's real talk about them.

On Pro Day...

Hard rock and, you know, probably painfully waited for me to come and see a match of the game after we're done with Via to talk to him after like an awful loss. You know, but they're also intelligent, they're high-IQ guys. They understand that that's, you know, when you have to flip a roster and flip a program that comes with it. If you're willing to endure and be an agent of change, that's probably what stands out most of the NFL scouts talking about our guys, that these guys were all of different makers and game changers that elevate the profile of the program.

But I think it's important to note also in a world where so many teams are out there, just dedicate themselves to winning the offseason on social media. I think that, like, factual, genuine pro like that naturally is tremendous momentum, organic momentum, and also a testament and validation of all the stuff that we' preach and talked about on the weighing and right now, it's just only motivation to look better to do it bigger and finding ways within our process and that our people to improve it.

On the Freshman Wide Receiver Room This Year...

Those guys, they've made their friends. The wide receiver room will be the most competitive it's been since we have been. They've done really, really well. Josh Moore has really uped his game this off season, also, you know, Daylyn Upshaw, people forget that guy caught hitch against Syracuse and went up and just ran through somebody about 15 yards and he was on his way to being a grow anti guy last year, and he's fully healthy now, so that room is going to be awesome to watch, and it's it's like tryouts, you know. It's an unbelievable opportunity to keep themselves on edge and get the fest out of that room, you, and credit to Coach Beard and Coach Barnos hasn't been a really good job, you know, pushing that room and maning it as well as Coach Roford

On the Linebacker Room...

Chase [Smith] by end of the year was playing great. physical, tough, smart football. I mean, this is a, you know, him and Lowe had more experience than most NFL tandems, right? Those guys have been around a lot around a long time. But Chase Smith came back from an unbelievable, difficult group. And I think he's been awesome been on some of the other guys. Then Bobby Pruitt, Kelen Wiley, those guys are off to a great startcause they had a great off season. K.J Bonner, etc, I mean it's probably as competitive as a wide receiver.

I think we've taken another step in terms of size speed, physicality, but unproven, so to speak, you know, after the first couple of guys. And just like every part of our team, we just have to get a hell of a lot better, you know, I'd like to say this is a complete restart, a complete reasonion, you know? And our team knows that just because we got to the national title last year doesn't mean it just happened this year. Like, this is a complete, like, restart game one culture, day one, early is on time, be out here early. Get your stuff done, be a professional, eats, get your ankles taped, be those beams early, ready to roll. And I think those guys, the older guys have done a nice job, getting those guys in line, so they could take a next time as well.

On How He Has Grown As Coach...

I mean, I don't think it changes much. There's so many different ways to supplement your roster now, and you have to see where your team is at at the end of each year. Have you graduate at certain spots where you feel maybe those spots, those guys behind them aren't ready toigure at a high level, do you feel you have to go to the coral? Do you feel the high school guys coming in to fill that knee? Are you unsure and you just want to add competition to the room? I mean, you're so different, but we do assess everything two years out and we try to project two years out. That's every single Def chart line, every single player.

You know, what they cost, what they might cost, what you're willing to compromise, what in terms of roster spots, because you have to have 105. And everybody just about has the same blue for how many guys at each position. But to say that we've changed, I'll say what's very consistent: we're very aggressive. We're very aggressive, we do things the right way, but we go and find the right people, and you see, we bring them out to practice. If you were out there today, there's, I don't know, another 50-plus, you know, people watching practice, they have to watch us practice. And they have to make a decision whether this is for them. This blueprint is really respected and coveted by the NFL, you know, brass has been here the last week or so, testing our guys, but it is demanding, but it is completely geared towards this high-level elite development, because it requires guys that really love, love, love football, and they understand the importance of an elite private education.

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