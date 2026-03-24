Arkansas' Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Razorbacks are Set as National Championship Dark Horse)

The Arkansas Razorbacks finished second in the SEC in the regular season, but then they got hot at the right time, winning the conference tournament and parlaying that into wins in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks still have a lot of work cut out for them as a No. 4 seed, but do they have what it takes? Let's take a look at what the betting market thinks.

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Arkansas' Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Arkansas +4000 (11th best odds)

DraftKings Sportsbook has Arkansas 11th on the odds list to win the National Championship at +4000 odds, an implied probability of 2.44%. While those odds are long, they're at least well above the lowest tier of remaining teams. Iowa, Alabama, and Texas all have 120-1 odds or longer to win it all.

Sometimes, sports are all about getting hot at the right time, and that's exactly what Arkansas has done. The Razorbacks haven't lost since a 111-77 defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators back on February 28. While their recent wins may not have been against top-tier competition, they have some impressive wins on their resume, including two victories against Vanderbilt and wins against Tennessee, Texas Tech, and Louisville.

Arkansas will continue to lean on Darius Acuff Jr., the SEC Player of the Year and one of the best players remaining in the tournament. He's averaging 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He'll have to continue to keep up his offensive production to give the Razorbacks any chance, as Arkansas ranks just 200th in the country in defensive efficiency.

Their head coach, Jon Calipari, is going to be responsible for drawing up some strong defensive game plans. He led the Kentucky Wildcats to a National Championship in 2012 and went to a Final Four in both 2014 and 2015.

KenPom has less faith in Arkansas than the betting market does. The Razorbbacks are 17th in the latest NetRatings and 14th amongst teams remaining in the tournament.

Arkansas has a tough matchup ahead of them in the Sweet 16 as they're set at 7.5-point underdogs against No. 1 seed, Arizona. If they do upset Arizona, they'll take on the winner of No. 2 Purdue and No. 11 Texas in the Sweet 16.

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