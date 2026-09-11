Somourian Wingo Shows Flashes as Miami Freshman WR Shines Against FAMU

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Somourian Wingo needed a stage, and Florida A&M gave him one.

The true freshman wide receiver finished with two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night as No. 7 Miami beat FAMU 77-7 in its home opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

“He’s somebody whose role we’ll continue expanding. He has to play for us,” head coach Mario Cristobal said about his freshman wide receiver.

“We’ve identified him as a player who must continue being pushed and placed in critical situations where we can count on him.”

The performance showed why Miami wanted the four-star Florida product to stay home and potentially be the next great wide receiver for the Hurricanes.

TOUCHDOWN SOMOURIAN WINGO.



HIS FIRST pic.twitter.com/vgegdTdU8r — CanesMuse (@canesmuse) September 11, 2026

Freshman WR Somourian Wingo Announces Himself With 47-Yard TD Catch

Despite only having two receptions against the Rattlers, he hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Luke Nickel in the third quarter to extend the lead to 56.

Fans got to see a glimpse into the future with a possible connection between Nickel and Wingo that has looked great two games into the season.

They also connected in Week 1 against Stanford twice for 27 yards.

Luke Nickel to Somourian Wingo



First Down pic.twitter.com/V6BcykJol0 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 5, 2026

“He’s explosive, an elite person, and a hard worker,” Cristobal said about Wingo. “His teammates love him, and he possesses tremendous ability.”

Wingo was a consensus four-star prospect and ranked among the top wide receivers in the nation in his class. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver recorded 46 catches for 847 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season at St. Augustine.

He runs his routes with fluidity and understands how to make things easier for his quarterback. His ability to make defenders miss tackles with the ball in his hands is what separates him from the average receivers in the country. Wingo is great with yards after the catch, as that will continue to show up as he gets more opportunities for Miami.

The coaching staff was excited to secure Wingo in this past recruiting cycle, and the playmaker showed them why in the home opener.

Wingo chose Miami over Alabama, Florida, and Florida State.

“To receive those opportunities, he must keep proving himself during practice,” Cristobal said. “He has done that to a certain extent thus far.”

“We’re extremely excited about him and pleased with how he performed tonight.”

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