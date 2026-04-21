Ex-NFL Head Coach Surprised By Draft Value of Miami's Star Quarterback

The first round of the NFL Draft is filled with upside picks and destined Hall of Fame players. However, that can also come with bust, and players who don't fully pan out.

Day two can be seen as safe picks from NFL franchises and some steals that could be known key additions. Miami quarterback Carson Beck fits the bill as a steal in this upcoming draft, and former head coaches know it.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith (2008-2014) has been a part of draft classes that have spotted talented players like this in later rounds. However, he also knows quarterback talent, selecting former NFL MVP Matt Ryan in the 08' Class.

Dec 21, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith smiles during the third quarter of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Smith likes what he sees from Beck, highlighting his winning resume as a key stat teams shouldn't gloss over.

"The other guy that’s very interesting, especially when you talk about resumes, is Carson Beck," Smith said. "He’s always been on winning teams, and he might be the most accomplished quarterback in this draft.

"Even though he wasn’t the starter, he’s got two national championship wins. At Georgia, he started 27 games and only lost three of them. He threw for almost 8,000 yards and had 58 passing touchdowns to 20 interceptions.After transferring to Miami in 2025, he led them to the national championship game. So, his numbers are fantastic, and he has big-game experience. He knows what it takes."

Smith continues by highlighting why many could focus on a talent like Beck. He had all the makings of a good pro quarterback if the right fit is there.

"He’s got the size you want in a quarterback at 6-foot-5," Smith said. "Some people are knocking him by saying he’s just a game manager. But even if that’s the case, he’s a game manager with tons of high-level experience. He may be more talented than what a lot of people give him credit for. When you’re at the University of Georgia with the roster they had, it’s easy to get overshadowed because they were stacked.

"Beck has done a great job everywhere he has been. Usually, if you win in college, then get to go to a good organization with a good structure, you have a good chance to be successful."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

All of that adds up to a first-round talent in Smith's eyes. He believes that Beck will shock everyone in the years to come and have an outstanding pro career.

"I’m a little miffed that he’s not being touted as a first-round pick," Smith said. "People are saying he will be a high-end backup or a low-end starter, but I think they might be missing the boat on this. With his size and what he’s done in college, I think he’s a guy who could have a great NFL career."

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