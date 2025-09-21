Where do the Miami Hurricanes Rank Ahead of Bye Week
Rat poison is poison, but the Miami Hurricanes are heading into their bye week as one of the best teams in the country.
The Miami Hurricanes have continued to climb as one of the best defenses in the country, and now, they have climbed to the No. 2 team in the country as the AP Poll pushes the Hurricanes up from the No. 4 spot from last week.
The USA Today Coaches' polls remain the same as they stay as the No. 6 team in the country but the Canes are rolling.
This is the highest poll position for the Canes since week 5 of the 2017 season. The Canes can spend their bye week knowing that the country respects what they are doing, but still have eyes on the prize for the future.
The Hurricanes will watch closely as they take on No. 8 Florida State in two weeks for another potential top 10 matchup for the season and for a potential third-ranked win to add on this season.
This was all a part of the plan Mario Cristobal had since he returned to Coral Gables, and so far, they are starting to make waves in the right direction.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
- Ohio State (52)
- Miami (7)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU
- Georgia
- Oregon (1)
- Oklahoma (1)
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Missouri
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- TCU
- BYU
Others receiving votes: Auburn 122; Mississippi State 102; South Florida 77; Utah 45; Arizona State 30; Memphis 23; Louisville 23; Maryland 6; UNLV 3; UCF 3; North Texas 2.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
- Ohio State (61)
- Penn State (3)
- Georgia (1)
- LSU
- Oregon (1)
- Miami (1)
- Texas
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Indiana
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Georgia Tech
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Illinois
- BYU
- TCU
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.