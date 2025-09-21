All Hurricanes

Where do the Miami Hurricanes Rank Ahead of Bye Week

The Miami Hurricanes have climbed up the AP Poll ahead of their bye week.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) reacts after carrying the football against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) reacts after carrying the football against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Rat poison is poison, but the Miami Hurricanes are heading into their bye week as one of the best teams in the country.

The Miami Hurricanes have continued to climb as one of the best defenses in the country, and now, they have climbed to the No. 2 team in the country as the AP Poll pushes the Hurricanes up from the No. 4 spot from last week.

The USA Today Coaches' polls remain the same as they stay as the No. 6 team in the country but the Canes are rolling.

This is the highest poll position for the Canes since week 5 of the 2017 season. The Canes can spend their bye week knowing that the country respects what they are doing, but still have eyes on the prize for the future.

The Hurricanes will watch closely as they take on No. 8 Florida State in two weeks for another potential top 10 matchup for the season and for a potential third-ranked win to add on this season.

This was all a part of the plan Mario Cristobal had since he returned to Coral Gables, and so far, they are starting to make waves in the right direction.

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the football against F
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the football against Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

AP Top 25

(Ranking, team, first-place votes)

  1. Ohio State (52)
  2. Miami (7)
  3. Penn State (5)
  4. LSU
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon (1)
  7. Oklahoma (1)
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Indiana
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Alabama
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Michigan
  20. Missouri
  21. USC
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Illinois
  24. TCU
  25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Auburn 122; Mississippi State 102; South Florida 77; Utah 45; Arizona State 30; Memphis 23; Louisville 23; Maryland 6; UNLV 3; UCF 3; North Texas 2.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes)

  1. Ohio State (61)
  2. Penn State (3)
  3. Georgia (1)
  4. LSU
  5. Oregon (1)
  6. Miami (1)
  7. Texas
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M 
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Indiana 
  13. Iowa State
  14. Texas Tech 
  15. Tennessee 
  16. Alabama
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Michigan
  19. Missouri
  20. Vanderbilt
  21. Notre Dame
  22. USC
  23. Illinois
  24. BYU
  25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

