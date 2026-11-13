FAA Halts all Flights Affecting College Football Teams, How it Affects Duke at No. 7 Miami

Chaos reigns around the country with all flights halting for the first time since September 11, 2001.

The FAA issued the ground stop at 3:54 p.m. ET due to a communication issue, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said via social media.

This impacted all Air Route Traffic Control centers, and the FAA was investigating it. Moreover, with so many college football teams traveling around, many opponents are looking around, trying to see if there is any way to get to some of these games.

One key game is the Duke Blue Devils traveling to take on No. 7 Miami. But, luckily for both teams, the Blue Devils have landed, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

The Hurricanes and the Blue Devils have an important matchup in the ACC, and all ACC matchups are already on the ground. The conference will go ahead with their games, leaving however is the other question to worry about after.

Duke has landed safely in South Florida ahead of its game against Miami tomorrow. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 13, 2026

As of 5:28 p.m. ET. these are the remaining teams in the air or still without any movement:

Big 12: Baylor, Kansas State, Utah, and Arizona State

SEC: Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas

ACC: All visiting teams on the ground.

Big Ten: Minnesota, Purdue, and Washington

G6 -- Oregon State, Wyoming, and North Texas.

Moreover, the bigger question is how long the grounding of air traffic will last as others look to travel back and forth. This can change in a second for most, but others are in limbo, waiting for everything to figure itself out.

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How to Watch: Duke at No. 7 Miami

Who: Duke (7-2, 6-1 ACC) vs Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, Noon. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 16-5.

Last meeting: Two years ago, the Hurricanes saw the Blue Devils at home drop 53 points on them thanks to Cam Ward and what he was able to do. However, Duke also scored 32 points, hinting at what could happen this season if things don't tighten up more.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes failed to come back against Notre Dame with a controversial call, losing the first game of the season 31-24 to the Fighting Irish.

Last time out, Duke: The Blue Devils dominated rival NC State 41-3, keeping up another defensive performance that has limited the opponent's scoring. They have allowed only five points in the last two games, with Nate Sheppard being an all-around superstar weapon.