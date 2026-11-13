FAA Halts all Flights Affecting College Football Teams, How it Affects Duke at No. 7 Miami
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Chaos reigns around the country with all flights halting for the first time since September 11, 2001.
The FAA issued the ground stop at 3:54 p.m. ET due to a communication issue, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said via social media.
This impacted all Air Route Traffic Control centers, and the FAA was investigating it. Moreover, with so many college football teams traveling around, many opponents are looking around, trying to see if there is any way to get to some of these games.
One key game is the Duke Blue Devils traveling to take on No. 7 Miami. But, luckily for both teams, the Blue Devils have landed, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.
The Hurricanes and the Blue Devils have an important matchup in the ACC, and all ACC matchups are already on the ground. The conference will go ahead with their games, leaving however is the other question to worry about after.
As of 5:28 p.m. ET. these are the remaining teams in the air or still without any movement:
Big 12: Baylor, Kansas State, Utah, and Arizona State
SEC: Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas
ACC: All visiting teams on the ground.
Big Ten: Minnesota, Purdue, and Washington
G6 -- Oregon State, Wyoming, and North Texas.
Moreover, the bigger question is how long the grounding of air traffic will last as others look to travel back and forth. This can change in a second for most, but others are in limbo, waiting for everything to figure itself out.
How to Watch: Duke at No. 7 Miami
Who: Duke (7-2, 6-1 ACC) vs Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, Noon. ET
Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ESPN
Series History: Miami leads the Series 16-5.
Last meeting: Two years ago, the Hurricanes saw the Blue Devils at home drop 53 points on them thanks to Cam Ward and what he was able to do. However, Duke also scored 32 points, hinting at what could happen this season if things don't tighten up more.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes failed to come back against Notre Dame with a controversial call, losing the first game of the season 31-24 to the Fighting Irish.
Last time out, Duke: The Blue Devils dominated rival NC State 41-3, keeping up another defensive performance that has limited the opponent's scoring. They have allowed only five points in the last two games, with Nate Sheppard being an all-around superstar weapon.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5