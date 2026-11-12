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What To Know About the First Availability Report for Duke at No. 7 Miami

The ACC released its first availability report for the Miami Hurricanes and Duke Blue Devils Week 10 matchup.
Justice Sandle|
Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdpwn as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdpwn as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami (FL) HurricanesDuke Blue Devils

Duke (7-2, 6-1 ACC) travels to South Florida to take on the No. 7 Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC), with both teams looking to lock in spots in the ACC Championship game.

The Hurricanes can win out and still lose in the Championship game and should be a College Football Playoff team, while Duke is looking to make their way into the game.

However, both teams are beat up with key players out late into the season. There are only three games remaining for both programs, and without star players, some games are going to be played differently.


For the Hurricanes, it starts with Malachi Toney being out and how they will adjust with the rotation of receivers.

“Dre Jacobs has to, you know, he's going to play more,” Mario Cristobal said on the Mario Cristobal show. “You know, he's earned that. He played fast. He's been on the big stage before, and he's proved it, you know. It's a lot on Upshaw to have to jump in there and play a position he really hasn't gotten many reps at, but I think, you know, Wingo's gotten in there. You know, Milan Paris got in there. We got to get Vance in there.

“You know, Vance is a guy that's really proven himself in practice and he's going to play more also. So, um, all that, uh, all that playing time against good opponents is invaluable. You learn. So, there's nothing like playing. Nothing like actually playing in a game, and so we'll keep learning and growing.”

Duke Availability Report

OUT

WR #1 Jamien Little

S #2 Patrick Smith-Young

CB #5 Kimari Robinson

WR #7 Kavon Simmons

WR #21 Qeanu Johnson

LB #31 Elliott Schaper

K #39 Cosme Salas

DT #44 David Anderson

OL #62 Cole Allen

OL #65 Kai Jacobowitz

OL #74 Reagan McCranie

OL #79 Roman Fina

QUESTIONABLE

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QB #13 Terry Walker III

PROBABLE

TE #44 Nate Kurisky

MIami Availability Report

OUT

WR #1 Malachi Toney

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

Next Game: Duke at No. 5 Miami

Who: Duke (7-2, 6-1 ACC) vs Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, Noon. ET

Where:  Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 16-5.

Last meeting: Two years ago, the Hurricanes saw the Blue Devils at home drop 53 points on them thanks to Cam Ward and what he was able to do. However, Duke also scored 32 points, hinting at what could happen this season if things don't tighten up more.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes failed to come back against Notre Dame with a controversial call, losing the first game of the season 31-24 to the Fighting Irish.

Last time out, Duke: The Blue Devils dominated rival NC State 41-3, keeping up another defensive performance that has limited the opponent's scoring. They have allowed only five points in their last two games, with Nate Sheppard being an all-around superstar weapon.

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Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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