Darian Mensah is 'Excited' To Face Duke, But All Focus Is On Improving From Notre Dame

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — When Darian Mensah left Duke for Miami, it didn't come without burning a few bridges along the way.

For the Blue Devils, they are coming for a revenge-style game that will also help them in their push for the ACC Championship game without being ranked, even with a 7-2 record.

Furthermore, Mensah is excited about the opportunity to face his former team, with all focus on improving after the Notre Dame loss.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, I'm excited," Mensah said about the opportunity to play against his former team. "I think it's a great opportunity to bounce back after last week and, yeah, super excited."

Moreover, there are some similarities between the defense he saw last season in practices and the one he is preparing for now.

“Yeah, definitely similar,” Mensah said. “Having the same D coordinator and head coach. Um but maybe they just get to it different ways or have a little bit um some type of twists um on the way that they got to it from this year to last year. But um I think they do a lot of the same stuff as they did last year.”

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Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77), quarterback Darian Mensah (10) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Mensah was very short when responding about his time with Duke. It is a topic he has past, even if he is playing a team he knew was coming down the line, and it will be the biggest talking point heading into this game on Nov. 14 at noon in Hard Rock Stadium.

“Yeah, I try to just approach it like every other game, you know,” Mensah said. “Obviously it's going to be a little bit weird playing my old team, but did it last year and so kind of reps at it. It’s the Miami Hurricanes versus the Duke Blue Devils. They got a great squad over there. So yeah, I'm excited for the matchup.

Mensah's focus is on improving from last week's slow offensive start and capitalizing on the chances in front of him and the Canes offense.

"I think, obviously, our slow start stood out, and needing to capitalize, you know, getting down on the one-yard line and not scoring, that hurt as well. But I think what also stood out was our resiliency and, you know, the way that we got back into the game after going down 24-3. I think it was something that showed up.”

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