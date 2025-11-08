Final ACC Availability Report: Syracuse at No. 18 Miami
MIAMI GARDENS — No. 18 Miami is dealing with major injuries during the later part of this season as they will playing its penultimate home game of the season against the Syracuse Orange.
The Hurricanes will now be without CJ Daniels, who was listed as questionable ahead of the game against the Orange. On game day, they are now preparing to get ahead as they deal with a familiar face in the Orange.
The Hurricanes will also have a few game-time decisions with linebacker Wesley Bissanthe and defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. being listed as game-time decisions. This is one of the most important games of the season for the Hurricanes.
With four games left, they have to win out and health is the most important thing for them at this time.
Full Availability Report
Syracuse
Out
WR #8 Tyshawn Russell
QB #9 Steve Angeli
LB #15 Derek McDonald
WR #18 Emanuel Ross
DL #30 Chase Simmons
DB #34 Nate Prater
RB #36 Malachi James
OL #62 Jackson Iak
OL #65 Adam Boeheim
OL #73 Joshua Miller
DL #92 Rashard Perry
Questionable
QB #4 Jakhari Williams
DL #11 Denis Jaquez Jr.
LS/FB #21 Fran Brown Jr.
OL #51 Austin Collins
OL #60 Naquil Betrand
OL #69 TJ Ferguson
Probable
LB #13 Gary Bryant III
OL #75 Trevion Mack
Miami
Out
RB #4 Mark Fletcher Jr.
LB #9 Malik Bryant
DL #14 Hayden Lowe
WR #17 Tony Johnson
WR #18 Chance Robinson
TE #19 Brock Schott
WR #7 CJ Daniels
DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.
TE #84 Jack Nickel
Questionable
LB #31 Wesley Bissainthe
DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.
Key Information Per the ACC
Reporting Requirements
For Conference football games, availability reports shall be submitted two nights before the game, the night before the game, and two hours before the scheduled game time. For basketball and baseball games, availability reports shall be submitted the night before the game and two hours before the scheduled game time. However, only one report is submitted on the second and subsequent days when a team plays a game on consecutive days
Student-Athlete Status Designations
For reports submitted before game day, a student-athlete will be designated with one of the following availability statuses:
- Available
- Probable
- Questionable
- Out
On game day, a student-athlete will be designated with one of the following availability statuses:
- Available
- Game Time Decision
- Out
