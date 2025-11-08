Final ACC Availability Report: Syracuse at No. 18 Miami

All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes will be down several starters this week against the Syracuse Orange

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
MIAMI GARDENS — No. 18 Miami is dealing with major injuries during the later part of this season as they will playing its penultimate home game of the season against the Syracuse Orange.

The Hurricanes will now be without CJ Daniels, who was listed as questionable ahead of the game against the Orange. On game day, they are now preparing to get ahead as they deal with a familiar face in the Orange.

The Hurricanes will also have a few game-time decisions with linebacker Wesley Bissanthe and defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. being listed as game-time decisions. This is one of the most important games of the season for the Hurricanes.

With four games left, they have to win out and health is the most important thing for them at this time.

Full Availability Report

Sep 6, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) throws against the UConn Huskies during th
Sep 6, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) throws against the UConn Huskies during the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Syracuse

Out

WR #8 Tyshawn Russell

QB #9 Steve Angeli

LB #15 Derek McDonald

WR #18 Emanuel Ross

DL #30 Chase Simmons

DB #34 Nate Prater

RB #36 Malachi James

OL #62 Jackson Iak

OL #65 Adam Boeheim

OL #73 Joshua Miller

DL #92 Rashard Perry

Questionable

QB #4 Jakhari Williams

DL #11 Denis Jaquez Jr.

LS/FB #21 Fran Brown Jr.

OL #51 Austin Collins

OL #60 Naquil Betrand

OL #69 TJ Ferguson

Probable

LB #13 Gary Bryant III

OL #75 Trevion Mack

Miami

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) greets running back Mark Fletcher Jr
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) greets running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Out

RB #4 Mark Fletcher Jr.

LB #9 Malik Bryant

DL #14 Hayden Lowe

WR #17 Tony Johnson

WR #18 Chance Robinson

TE #19 Brock Schott

WR #7 CJ Daniels


DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.

TE #84 Jack Nickel

Questionable

LB #31 Wesley Bissainthe

DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.

Key Information Per the ACC

Reporting Requirements
For Conference football games, availability reports shall be submitted two nights before the game, the night before the game, and two hours before the scheduled game time. For basketball and baseball games, availability reports shall be submitted the night before the game and two hours before the scheduled game time. However, only one report is submitted on the second and subsequent days when a team plays a game on consecutive days

Student-Athlete Status Designations
For reports submitted before game day, a student-athlete will be designated with one of the following availability statuses: 

  • Available 
  • Probable 
  • Questionable 
  • Out 

On game day, a student-athlete will be designated with one of the following availability statuses: 

  • Available 
  • Game Time Decision 
  • Out 

