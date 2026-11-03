Five Key Notes and Quotes From Mario Cristobal Ahead of No. 4 Notre Dame

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It is finally Notre Dame week for the Miami Hurricanes, and now is the time to ask Mario Cristobal about the No. 4 team in the country.

Moreover, Cristobal already has limitless respect for the team and how they are preparing for the game of the year.

Cristobal is excited for the matchup, but also knows his team has to limit the issues holding them back from being a complete team.

Here are some notes from his press conference today that are key for the Canes Matchup Against the Fighting Irish:

CJ Carr: Elite Player

Oct 31, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) throws a pass against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the first half of last season's game season opener, Cristobal knew that Notre Dame's star quarterback was an elite talent who was only going to get better.

One of the most underrated stats with Carr entering this game is that he is nearly matching Darian Mensah blow for blow. He has one interception this season, rarely puts the ball in trouble, and doesn't get sacked.

Everything comes together for Carr in a rematch for him as well and Cristobal prepares for it.

"Well, right away you saw in that game that he was on his way to being an elite player, and by the second half he was doing elite things," Cristobal said. "So he's a guy that continues, has continued to develop as a passer, as a runner, a guy that has complete control of the offense. Very accurate, gets him in the right plays. Understands where pressure is coming from.

"Understands where he's protected, where he's not protected. Gets him in the right run game stuff. Extends plays, hurts you with his feet. I mean, he's become the complete quarterback and arguably one of the best players in college football."

The "Lack" of Public Trash Talk

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the past, a game like this would have had memorable quotes and interactions between the two teams leading up to the game.

Now, behind the scenes, both programs hate each other and will get into the gritty details of how deep the hatred for this program is. But in public, it is respect between the two schools, coaches and players.

"I think we're really focused on doing the things that help you actually win football games," Cristobal said. "There's no value in those words. There's no value in some things we talked about the other day in predictions, forecasts, narratives. There's not one of those things. Not one of the people talking about those things can block anybody, throw a ball, catch a ball, chase down and make a tackle.

"I mean, you have to be very grateful and humble to be entering the month of November, and have a chance to be playing really relevant football, and knowing that the teams that are going to continue to do well in November are teams that are really good at technique and fundamentals and playing with a lot of intensity, playing with a lot of energy, and this game is blocking and tackling, throwing, catching and running, executing right.

"So we'd rather pour the focus into that, right, and figuring that any ounce that goes into that other noise is an ounce that was important to the thing that mattered."

The Outside Noise and Pressure

This game will also come after the first College Football Playoff rankings. Miami is projected to be the No. 1 team in the country but Notre Dame could range from anywhere between two and 10. However, those concerns only matter when the final regular season is played for Cristobal.

For now, that outside noise can be a media talking point but it won't be one he is concerned about.

"I just again, those are, and I always answer respectfully because I do," Cristobal said. "I have ultimate respect for everyone, but I just don't think those words resonate with our players. Narratives, pressure. I mean, the expectations within the walls here are greater than any outside noise or "pressure" can be.

"Our players recognize the incredible opportunity that we have in front of us and the incredible opponent that we are facing. So, all focus and all energy on preparing to the best of our abilities."

On Mark Fletcher Jr's Importance...

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) leaves the field after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not long ago, Mark Fletcher Jr. was an Ohio State commit before deciding Miami was where he needed to be. Four years later, he is the all-time touchdown leader in Hurricanes history and continues to add more accolades to his name.

His returning for another year was a telling sign for Mario Cristobal of the impact it has on this team.

"Yeah, that announcement. Well, him telling us before it was announced, it was extremely powerful," Cristobal said. "That guy is as good of a leader and human being as you can imagine. I mean, born and raised to be a Hurricane. You know, his father looks over us and watches every game from above. And I mean, you see it. You've been around enough to see his impact within the walls, within the locker room, upstairs, across the entire community.

"I mean, Mark is, I mean, it means everything. And so, having a voice that strong, powerful, and mature in the locker room, backed up by play, right? Because at the end of the day, that's the strongest words you can say right how you talk with your pads and your performances, all that stuff is invaluable."

Defensive Struggles, And On the Communications In This Envirmoment

Miami missed 22 tackles against North Carolina, and it bothered Cristobal because of the execution they need in the environment they are going into. Miami played a clean game, but defensively, some are doing more than they are being asked, and this needs to be fixed against the Fighting Irish.

"Yeah, certainly we have to continue to push and elevate our levels of communication technique and fundamentals," Cristobal said. "Missed tackles certainly played a part, right? We were in positions where it could be maybe a two-yard gain end up being 14, 25, a little bit more.

"So I think it's things that we have to coach better, things that we have to execute better. But certainly, I think what's obvious, it's not up to the standard of physicality and whatnot. But we have done it before, and always every ounce of effort is poured in a self-assessment, improving and getting better."

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