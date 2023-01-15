Transfer Portal CB Jaheim Singletary Should be a Top Priority for Hurricanes

The Transfer Portal has been littered with players attempting to find a new college football home. Some of those players have very few offers, and some, quite frankly, have no offers at all.

That’s not the case for now former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Jaheim Singletary. The former five-star cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside was chased by numerous high school programs when he came out of the prep ranks from the class of 2022. That’s not going to change now.

Miami has been one of many programs that has already shown it wanted him to transfer, as they should have.

Singletary’s natural length, speed, ball skills, change of direction, and natural football IQ led him to his lofty prep rankings to begin with. Rivals.com had him listed at No. 10, 247.com placed Singletary at No. 67, and ESPN went with him at No. 21.

Singletary has now been through the University of Georgia’s strength and conditioning program for a year, plus been around their proven defensive coaching. Singletary probably improved as a prospect and he’s back on the open market.

If the Miami Hurricanes were to land Singletary, he could help the Hurricanes improve a secondary that needs impact cornerback help. Miami was ranked No. 79 in college football by allowing 233.1 yards passing per game.

That’s far from where head coach Mario Cristobal and his defensive staff aspire to be ranked. With just a few cornerbacks returning to the position like DJ Ivey and Daryl Porter, Jr., Singletary would be provided with a great chance to play early based on what’s left of Miami’s depth chart.

In total, the Canes have lost seven defensive backs to the Transfer Portal, plus Tyrique Stevenson entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

That’s a lot to overcome. Fortunately, the Canes did secure former UCF cornerback Davonte Brown. That’s a great start as Brown was a three-year starter for the Knights, but adding at least one more top cornerback from the Transfer Portal would be good for the Hurricanes as well.

With Singletary’s size, he could be a great boundary cornerback, and he’s athletic enough to play field cornerback as well. Perhaps Miami would move Singletary around to either cornerback position to take advantage of his immense skill set.

To help wrap up why Miami would do well to land Singletary, here’s what Locked On Canes and All Hurricanes staff member Alex Donno, plus guest analyst Larry Blustein, had to say about Singletary and his skills.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.