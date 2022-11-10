Former Miami QB Jarren Williams Calls Out 'Bad OL'

Quarterback Jarren Williams enrolled with the Miami Hurricanes in 2018. He played briefly during that first season and then became the primary quarterback during his second year on campus.

Williams’ 2019 season was one with injuries, but yet mostly prosperous. Despite being banged up, he went on to throw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Arguably his best performance happened in Tallahassee. Williams led Miami to a convincing 27-10 win over Florida State, a game in which he threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he did not get to keep on playing like he and so many Miami fans would have liked.

His football career was cut short by injuries from playing the game he loved, as well as off the field issues. That does not mean he didn’t continue to still follow the Hurricanes, as the following tweet from Williams displayed.

Yes, Miami’s offensive line has struggled, as Williams essentially noted. He did not mention anything specific, but since Williams was banged up as a player, perhaps he looked at what happened to quarterback Tyler Van Dyke as a similar injury problem to the one he had. That point begs for a follow-up question.

Was the claim from Williams accurate about how the former Miami staff recruited offensive linemen?

Going against the claim from Williams, some people believed that the numerous injuries along the offensive line caused problems and the offensive line was not as culpable as it may seem. At some points this season, as many as three offensive line starters were out of the lineup. In particular, the loss of left tackle Zion Nelson was considered a considerable blow.

All Hurricanes just recently dove into that subject: Miami offensive line recruiting.

The opponents of this ideology have made some interesting counterpoints, especially with the running game. That’s been a sore spot for Miami fans, especially since head coach Mario Cristobal had been adamant about establishing a power running game.

Those fans have argued that Miami should have done a better job of running the football against, among other teams, Middle Tennessee State (60 yards), North Carolina (42 yards) and Duke (48 yards), regardless of the injury situation. One can probably find some people that have been discussing this topic.

Just go around and read social media about Miami football, or stop by a local watering hole in Broward or Dade County. Somebody has probably already started a conversation about Miami’s struggles, and the offensive line could have very well been the primary topic.

Regardless of which side of the spectrum a person believes, Williams certainly made his feelings known with his tweet.

