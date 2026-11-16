CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Game two of the final three home stands for No. 6 Miami brings one of the best defensive teams in the ACC, James Franklin's Virginia Tech.

Mario Cristobal took to the media as he always does on Monday afternoon, trying to find the right way to understand what is ahead of him and figuring out how to answer questions in the best way he can without giving information.

Typical coach speak.

However, this week, Cristobal has been more focused with College GameDay coming up, and having one more game to get to the ACC Championship Game, potentially against Wake Forest.

The OJ Question?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one question that has been on the minds of every Hurricanes fan and those around the country questioning the secondary: when is OJ Frederique Jr. returning for the team?

Cristobal continues to answer the question the same way, but ahead of Virginia Tech, he broke down the timelines for him and another star corner to try to ease some of the questions.

"I'm still hoping," Cristobal said. "I wish I could give you an exact date. I wish I could give you a more precise timeline, but I can't. I see Jaboree, I see him at maybe a three-week timeline. I see O.J. maybe a little bit more, and it's because you see O.J. running around today. He looks great, and his body is back. His shoulder looks great.

"His arms, his flexibility, his strength levels are all getting there. It's just we have to be really. What's the best word to say? We just have to be medically correct and respectful of the medical process as it relates to tissue that has to heal, right? Structurally, it's great. Functional movement is great. Flexibility, range of motion, strength levels. But there's another aspect to it that we have to respect, and we will."

Damon Wilson and Cristobal Monitoring the situation

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Miami Hurricanes defensive line Damon Wilson II (10) during the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you've been watching the stat sheet and the tape since the Clemson game, Miami's major transfer portal target has been nonexistent in games where he is needed.

Damon Wilson II is getting a lot of attention, and Cristobal knows that the defense is trying to put him in the best position to be at their best.

"Well, you know, stats are great," Cristobal said. "I understand all that part, and I understand the scrutiny that comes with when things aren't statted up to a certain level. He's a really good player. We have to do our best to get him to play to the best of his ability because he has done some really good things, and other things we have to improve upon, and that's going to be the approached always.

"I don't think whenever we're not achieving a certain level of success, we take that as a whole, and so we have complete responsibility together to make sure that we get the maximum levels of performance out of him and everybody. "

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Owning The State of Florida

National Signing Day is near, and Cristobal has been calm about the talent he is bringing to Miami. He has helped with local and state recruiting, but knowing his school has had more wins in the last two years than Florida State and Florida combined is a consolation prize for his work.

"Yeah, I think that's good to know," Cristobal said. "Good stat. Yeah, it is really important because there's like a recruiting season and there's a regular season, right? One speaks truth, and the other one speaks narratives.

"And I think when a statistic like that makes it loud and clear who's doing what and at what level, so that by the time it comes to get your people on campus, you can go right at it as it relates to the truth, as it relates to facts, as it relates to trajectory and progress, as opposed to all the bullshit that goes on with recruiting. If that makes sense."

Virginia Tech and a James Franklin Defense:

Nov 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin looks on during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Franklin arrived in the ACC with some hype around him and trying to bring back a historic program like Virginia Tech was the plan.

This season has had some ups and downs, but one thing that is consistent with a Franklin-led team is its defense.

"I think their defensive line is as good as any defensive line that we have faced this year," Cristobal said. Just extremely disruptive, like you mentioned, third and top three, top five in the country in both sacks, and tackles for loss. They play with great pad level, great technique, great at block destruction, their line sense of movements, and mind you, they're very active.

"It's not a defense that sits still, so they make your angles and your leverage very, very difficult. But they finish. They play really, really hard, and they finish. They play a great pad level. Up front the trenches, so much of it is pad level. They put all that stuff together. They're coached really well.

"They're highly talented, but I think Coach Franklin and the entire operation, they just do a great job. Both sides of the ball, right? Both lines of scrimmage are experienced. They play really hard. They play really physical, and they're really good.

"The entire team is. And look, they stumbled last week, which I'm sure you know that they're not happy about. But watching them play, that's as as good of a football team as you'll find in our conference. So we're looking forward to preparing, and we know we need to be at our best to get 1-0 on Saturday."

Watch here for everything Cristobal said during his weekly press conference:

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