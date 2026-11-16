Mario Cristobal Gives Positive Injury Reports As He Prepares Miami For Virginia Tech
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Injuries have been the underlying storyline for the Miami Hurricanes this season, starting on the first play of the year with star corner OJ Frederique Jr.
As the season continued, more starters dropped like flies, with the Hurricanes playing on their depth, and it showed up at the highest moment.
However, time stopped for the Hurricanes when Malachi Toney went down and needed surgery for a high ankle sprain on his right foot. But there is a positive side to this report. Mario Cristobal notes that the superstar receiver is ahead of schedule, with a new timeline.
"He is ahead of schedule," Cristobal said on The Joe Rose Show on WQAM. "We said that aggressively because of his ability to always push himself. We are looking at a four week or four-and-a-half week period [of recovery]. He is ten days out and we feel good about that timeline."
During the game, the Hurricanes lost Mark Fletcher Jr., who sat out the second half. Cristobal expects him back in the next game against Virginia Tech.
"He is banged up, but we all are this time of year," Cristobal said of Fletcher. "You know, Fletch, he's the best of the best man, and this thing meets the world to him. He will find a way to get better."
However, one of the biggest questions is where the Canes are pushing their secondary without Zechariah Poyser. The star safety was a game-time decision after blasting a Notre Dame player but hurting his shoulder.
Cristobal also expects him back against the Hokies.
"I mean, he was game time decision last week," Cristobal said. "We're always going to be optimistic with those things, whether they come out to be true or not is what it is, man. It's football, right?
"So everybody responds differently to different types of injuries and issues, and he responded well, and he is an animal about his approach to rehabilitation. So we feel he's really, really close. We feel he's good to go this week."
With those returning players, it will only aid the Hurricanes who are looking to play their best when they need to
"So every week you're playing against more than just one opponent and one staff, and that's the most awesome part about November football, you've got to really push yourself as a coaching staff to find ways to get better and to win," Cristobal said."
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5