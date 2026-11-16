Mario Cristobal Gives Positive Injury Reports As He Prepares Miami For Virginia Tech

Injuries have been the underlying storyline for the Miami Hurricanes this season, starting on the first play of the year with star corner OJ Frederique Jr.

As the season continued, more starters dropped like flies, with the Hurricanes playing on their depth, and it showed up at the highest moment.

However, time stopped for the Hurricanes when Malachi Toney went down and needed surgery for a high ankle sprain on his right foot. But there is a positive side to this report. Mario Cristobal notes that the superstar receiver is ahead of schedule, with a new timeline.

"He is ahead of schedule," Cristobal said on The Joe Rose Show on WQAM. "We said that aggressively because of his ability to always push himself. We are looking at a four week or four-and-a-half week period [of recovery]. He is ten days out and we feel good about that timeline."

During the game, the Hurricanes lost Mark Fletcher Jr., who sat out the second half. Cristobal expects him back in the next game against Virginia Tech.

"He is banged up, but we all are this time of year," Cristobal said of Fletcher. "You know, Fletch, he's the best of the best man, and this thing meets the world to him. He will find a way to get better."

However, one of the biggest questions is where the Canes are pushing their secondary without Zechariah Poyser. The star safety was a game-time decision after blasting a Notre Dame player but hurting his shoulder.

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Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) with the ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser (7)(7) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cristobal also expects him back against the Hokies.

"I mean, he was game time decision last week," Cristobal said. "We're always going to be optimistic with those things, whether they come out to be true or not is what it is, man. It's football, right?

"So everybody responds differently to different types of injuries and issues, and he responded well, and he is an animal about his approach to rehabilitation. So we feel he's really, really close. We feel he's good to go this week."

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With those returning players, it will only aid the Hurricanes who are looking to play their best when they need to

"So every week you're playing against more than just one opponent and one staff, and that's the most awesome part about November football, you've got to really push yourself as a coaching staff to find ways to get better and to win," Cristobal said."

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