Four Miami Hurricanes Offensive Stars Set For NFL Debuts In Week 1 Of 2025 Season
The NFL has released their schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Hurricanes had seven players drafted, and four of them on offense. They will all be making their NFL debut in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season on Sunday, September 7. The offensive stars who will be stepping on an NFL field for the first time are first-round pick Cam Ward, second-round pick Elijah Arroyo, fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers, and seventh-round pick Damien Martinez.
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Sunday, September 7, 4:05 PM EST on Fox
The Cam Ward era begins in Denver for the Titans. The team has said that there is a chance that Ward will not be the Week 1 starter and he will have to earn the job over Will Levis, but they are lying, and he will absolutely be the Week 1 starter barring a disastrous summer.
TE Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Sunday, September 7, 4:05 PM EST on Fox
Arroyo is expected to start the season as the backup tight end in Seattle, however, there have also been whispers that Noah Fant could be moved prior to Week 1 kickoff. We'd expect him to see limited snaps in this game with his role growing throughout the season.
OL Jalen Rivers, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM EST on Fox
Rivers' role in Cincy is still undefined, but there is a good chance he sees significant snaps on the offensive line in the season opener. He projects to be a guard but has the versatility to play inside or outside.
RB Damien Martinez, Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Sunday, September 7, 4:05 PM EST on Fox
Martinez will likely be on the Week 1 roster, but it's unlikely he plays many snaps right off the bat. He'll likely be buried on the depth chart early in the season.
