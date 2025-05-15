All Hurricanes

Four Miami Hurricanes Offensive Stars Set For NFL Debuts In Week 1 Of 2025 Season

Cam Ward, Elijah Arroyo, Jalen Rivers, and Damien Martinez will all make their NFL debuts on September 7 as Miami’s offensive standouts transition to the pros in the 2025 season opener.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) is congratulated by tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium.
The NFL has released their schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Hurricanes had seven players drafted, and four of them on offense. They will all be making their NFL debut in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season on Sunday, September 7. The offensive stars who will be stepping on an NFL field for the first time are first-round pick Cam Ward, second-round pick Elijah Arroyo, fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers, and seventh-round pick Damien Martinez.  

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Sunday, September 7, 4:05 PM EST on Fox

The Cam Ward era begins in Denver for the Titans. The team has said that there is a chance that Ward will not be the Week 1 starter and he will have to earn the job over Will Levis, but they are lying, and he will absolutely be the Week 1 starter barring a disastrous summer.

TE Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Sunday, September 7, 4:05 PM EST on Fox

Arroyo is expected to start the season as the backup tight end in Seattle, however, there have also been whispers that Noah Fant could be moved prior to Week 1 kickoff. We'd expect him to see limited snaps in this game with his role growing throughout the season.  

OL Jalen Rivers, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM EST on Fox

Rivers' role in Cincy is still undefined, but there is a good chance he sees significant snaps on the offensive line in the season opener. He projects to be a guard but has the versatility to play inside or outside.  

RB Damien Martinez, Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Sunday, September 7, 4:05 PM EST on Fox

Martinez will likely be on the Week 1 roster, but it's unlikely he plays many snaps right off the bat. He'll likely be buried on the depth chart early in the season.

